England gets 189-run lead against Pakistan in 2nd test

England's Jos Buttler hits a six on day three of the second test match against Pakistan at Headingley, Leeds, England, Sunday June 3, 2018. (Nigel Fre
England's Dominic Bess reacts after getting out on 49 from the bowling of Pakistan's Shadab Khan, right, during Day 2 of the second and final test bet
England's Jos Buttler is hit on the helmet from the bowling of Pakistan's Hasan Ali, during Day 2 of the second and final test between England and Pak
Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas celebrates taking the wicket of England's Chris Woakes during day two of the Second Natwest Test match between England and P
Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Sam Curran on day three of the second test match at Headingley, Leeds, Engla
LEEDS, England (AP) — England got a meaningful 189-run lead before getting bowled out for 363 on Day 3 of the second and final test against Pakistan at Headingley on Sunday.
Jos Buttler led the charge to the big lead with an unbeaten 80 off 101 balls as England added a brisk 61 to its overnight 302-7 inside the first hour.
Pakistan paid a heavy price for dropping Buttler on 4 on the second day and his knock has given England an opportunity to press for a series leveling victory.
Buttler finally ran out of partners after hitting 11 fours and two sixes when last man James Anderson was caught in the slips.
Seamer Faheem Ashraf took 3-60 while the other three fast bowlers Mohammad Amir (2-72), Mohammad Abbas (2-78) and Hasan Ali (2-82) shared six wickets among them.