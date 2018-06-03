BC-TEN--French Open Results

|Women's Singles
Madison Keys (13), United States, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu (31), Romania, 6-1, 6-4.
|Mixed Doubles
Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez, Spain, def. Dominic Inglot, Britain and Johanna Konta, Britain, .
|Juniors Men's Singles
Uisung Park, Republic of Korea, def. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, 6-3, 6-2.
Thiago Seyboth Wild (8), Brazil, def. Thiago Agustin Tirante, Argentina, 6-3, 6-2.
Timofey Skatov (6), Kazakhstan, def. Mateo Barreiros Reyes, Brazil, 7-5, 6-2.
|Juniors Women's Singles
Gergana Topalova, Bulgaria, def. Natasha Subhash, United States, 6-4, 6-0.