BC-TEN--French Open Results

By  Associated Press
2018/06/03 18:30
Results Sunday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Fourth Round

Madison Keys (13), United States, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu (31), Romania, 6-1, 6-4.

Mixed Doubles
Second Round

Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez, Spain, def. Dominic Inglot, Britain and Johanna Konta, Britain, .

Juniors Men's Singles
First Round

Uisung Park, Republic of Korea, def. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, 6-3, 6-2.

Thiago Seyboth Wild (8), Brazil, def. Thiago Agustin Tirante, Argentina, 6-3, 6-2.

Timofey Skatov (6), Kazakhstan, def. Mateo Barreiros Reyes, Brazil, 7-5, 6-2.

Juniors Women's Singles
First Round

Gergana Topalova, Bulgaria, def. Natasha Subhash, United States, 6-4, 6-0.