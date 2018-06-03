North Korea state media says Syria's Assad wants to meet Kim

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea's state-run news agency says Syria's President Bashar Assad is interested in visiting North Korea and meeting leader Kim Jong Un.

A KCNA report Sunday said Assad made the comments May 30 while receiving the credentials for the North Korean ambassador.

Assad was quoted saying: "I am going to visit the DPRK and meet HE Kim Jong Un." DPRK is an acronym for the North's official name.

There was no indication such a trip had been planned.

The report also quoted Assad saying he was sure Kim would "achieve the final victory and realize the reunification of Korea."

Syria's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.

The report comes as attention is focused on a June 12 summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump.