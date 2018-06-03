Bake Cheese Tart opens new store in Banqiao, Northern Taiwan to long queues

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The new store was opened at the Mega City Mall in Banqiao, New Taipei City on May 31.

Bake Cheese Tart is an international hit, with many stores opening across the Asia-Pacific following the runaway success of the first store which opened in Tokyo, Japan in 2014. There are currently four locations in Taiwan.

The cheese tarts are made in Hokkaido, sent to the local store and baked on site. Bake Cheese Tart is known for using many Hokkaido-specific cheeses and ingredients.

The cheese tarts have a crunchy base with a soft and light filling. The blend of cheeses and other ingredients creates a savory and subtle taste with a pleasant texture. The tart can be enjoyed both warm and chilled.

The opening of the Banqiao store was met with long queues, as people waited for a never-before seen in Taiwan opening sale.