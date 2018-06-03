  1. Home
  2. Culture

Da’an Community hold craft fair in Taichung, Central Taiwan

Locals were taught traditional weaving and treated to a straw dragon dance

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/03 17:14

Example of straw weaving

(By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The craft fair was used to showcase and teach traditional crafts and weaving in an effort to promote inter-cultural understanding.

The event included classes on traditional weaving, information sharing opportunities, hand-made crafts for sale and a straw dragon dance. 

Residents were enticed to the fair by straw scarecrows which lined some roads leading to the location in Da'an District, Taichung.

The event was sponsored by the Council of Agriculture and is part of a 4 year old project to promote local knowledge and customs.

The event was reportedly very popular with locals, with many actively participating in the spectacle and learning about traditional weaving. Some of the products for sale were also popular.

In a show of support, local community leaders and politicians were also in attendance.