Yunlin County, Western Taiwan to hold first ever dragon boat race

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The event will be held at I-wu scenic pond (宜梧滯洪池) in Kouhu Township during 16-18 June during its Dragon Boat Festival. It will be an event to remember.

The dragon boat festival will provide a fantastic opportunity to experience the excitement of the inaugural event, enjoy the beautiful scenery and eat traditional foods.

The dragon boat race will occur over 3 days of competition, with the best 18 teams progressing to the final stage. The interest in the race has exceeded expectation with 116 teams already registered to compete.

8 practice boats have been made specifically for the event to international standard. The training boats, made out of fiberglass rather than the traditional use of wood allows for greater speed. The fiberglass boats are also easier to maintain and less taxing on the environment.

The racers will compete for a prize pool of NTD$50,000 (USD$1,670).