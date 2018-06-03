Taiwanese milk tea is fueling China’s tea revolution

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese style milk tea has been at the forefront of China's changing tea preferences for 30 years.

Recipe innovations like moving from powdered to fresh milk, adding tapioca balls or using brown sugar has fueled its increasing popularity and fundamentally changes tastes in China.

Taiwanese companies like Happy Lemon (快樂檸檬) and CoCo (都可茶飲) have become widely popular in China's first and second tier cities.

The rising popularity of milk tea is caused mostly by young people. Many who first tried the milk tea in the 1990's have become life-long consumers.

The milk tea business is becoming very competitive in China. According to Meituan-Dianping (美團點評), a Chinese consumer information website, approximately 96,000 milk tea and fruit juice stores opened in China in 2017.

Meanwhile more established Chinese-owned shops like Hey Tea (喜茶) and Nai Xue's Tea (奈雪茶) have received funding from international venture capital firms.

Even so, there are still great opportunities in the world's biggest market. Stores are increasingly catering to a wider variety of people by adding options like fresh fruit or soy milk to the menu, leading to more sales and even greater popularity.

Taiwanese style milk tea is at the fore-front of a revolution in how Chinese consumers think about and buy tea. It has become an icon of Taiwan and a form of Taiwan's soft power.