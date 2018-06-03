Taiwan’s National Palace Museum launches personal audio tour booking system

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taiwan’s National Palace Museum in Taipei on June 1 launched its personal audio tour booking system to provide an even more convenient personal audio tour service, according to a Tourism Bureau new release on June 1.

From now on any visitor that has made a reservation online in advance can pick up the device immediately upon arrival at the museum, according to the new release, which also states that the online booking pickup counter is located on the first floor of the museum where visitors with advanced reservations can pick up the device without waiting in line.

The multimedia tour device provides guides in languages including Mandarin Chinese, Taiwanese, Hakka, English, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, French, German, Cantonese, Thai, Vietnamese, and Indonesian. Make your reservation now.

The museum also provides a narrated video guide for the visually impaired, according to the source. In addition to making reservations on a computer, visitors can download the National Palace Museum smart phone app, making your visit to the museum easy and convenient, the source said.