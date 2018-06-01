Man caught burgling Taiwan claw machines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man surnamed Hu (胡) was apprehended around 1:30 a.m. this morning in Pingzhen City, Taoyuan after breaking into claw machines and stealing the electronic prizes inside.

Hu was found with 17 watches, dashboard cameras, and other expensive electronics as well as the crowbar used to break into the claw machines.



(CNA image)

Passersby saw the thief in action and phoned the police. The civilians followed Hu as he fled the scene to help the police locate and arrest him, reported CNA.

According to the head of the Taoyuan Police Department Pingzhen Precint Lin, Hsin-hsiung (林信雄), the arresting officers immediately recognized 30-year-old Hu as just last week he was caught stealing from cars.

Once at the police station Hu confessed to his crime. Hu told police he was not confident he could win the prizes so he stole them instead.