BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Betts Bos 48 184 52 66 .359 Castellanos Det 55 222 30 76 .342 Simmons LAA 57 211 32 71 .336 Segura Sea 55 232 43 78 .336 Altuve Hou 60 244 34 81 .332 MMachado Bal 58 226 32 74 .327 Brantley Cle 47 191 31 62 .325 JMartinez Bos 56 215 37 69 .321 MDuffy TB 42 169 11 53 .314 Trout LAA 59 208 49 65 .312 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 19; JMartinez, Boston, 19; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 18; MMachado, Baltimore, 18; Betts, Boston, 17; Judge, New York, 16; Gallo, Texas, 15; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 14; Lindor, Cleveland, 14; 2 tied at 13.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 50; MMachado, Baltimore, 47; Haniger, Seattle, 42; Lowrie, Oakland, 41; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 41; Judge, New York, 41; KDavis, Oakland, 40; Benintendi, Boston, 40; Correa, Houston, 39; Moustakas, Kansas City, 39.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 8-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 8-2; Morton, Houston, 7-0; Porcello, Boston, 7-2; Tanaka, New York, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Happ, Toronto, 7-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 7-3; McCullers, Houston, 7-3; 2 tied at 6-1.