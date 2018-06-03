  1. Home
2018/06/03 13:26
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 48 184 52 66 .359
Castellanos Det 55 222 30 76 .342
Simmons LAA 57 211 32 71 .336
Segura Sea 55 232 43 78 .336
Altuve Hou 60 244 34 81 .332
MMachado Bal 58 226 32 74 .327
Brantley Cle 47 191 31 62 .325
JMartinez Bos 56 215 37 69 .321
MDuffy TB 42 169 11 53 .314
Trout LAA 59 208 49 65 .312
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 19; JMartinez, Boston, 19; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 18; MMachado, Baltimore, 18; Betts, Boston, 17; Judge, New York, 16; Gallo, Texas, 15; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 14; Lindor, Cleveland, 14; 2 tied at 13.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 50; MMachado, Baltimore, 47; Haniger, Seattle, 42; Lowrie, Oakland, 41; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 41; Judge, New York, 41; KDavis, Oakland, 40; Benintendi, Boston, 40; Correa, Houston, 39; Moustakas, Kansas City, 39.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 8-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 8-2; Morton, Houston, 7-0; Porcello, Boston, 7-2; Tanaka, New York, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Happ, Toronto, 7-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 7-3; McCullers, Houston, 7-3; 2 tied at 6-1.