Taipei City offers free extreme sports coaching at Extreme Sports Training Center

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Do you think skateboarding a hard sport and still debate whether to try it out? Here is the opportunity for you to explore the sports.



Taipei City’s Department of Sports is offering free skateboarding and BMX Biking coaching for thrill seekers from June 1 at Taipei City Extreme Sports Training Center. National skateboarding coach Chang Ming-tang and BMX biker Zheng Cheng-zong will be sharing knowledge and helping participants sharpen their skills.



The coaching sessions are scheduled to take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, starting at 2 p.m. and ending at 6 p.m., respectively. There are also two Sunday sessions—one running from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the other from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The sessions are open to sign up on site.



Located between Exit 1 and Exit 2 of MRT Nankang Station, Taipei City Extreme Sports Training Center is one of the few extreme sports centers in Taiwan that are certified by international standards. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and free of charge. It also offers summer activities for children to try out and spend time practicing sports.



Department of Sports encourages sports fans, both adults and children, to challenge the extreme sports and enjoy the thrill. The agency also reminds that participants should bring their own equipment (skateboards, bikes, and protective gear).

(photo from Chinese Taipei Extreme Sports Association)

(photo from Chinese Taipei Extreme Sports Association)

(photo from Chinese Taipei Extreme Sports Association)