|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|37
|17
|.685
|—
|Boston
|40
|19
|.678
|—
|Tampa Bay
|28
|29
|.491
|10½
|Toronto
|25
|33
|.431
|14
|Baltimore
|17
|41
|.293
|22
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|30
|27
|.526
|—
|Detroit
|28
|30
|.483
|2½
|Minnesota
|24
|30
|.444
|4½
|Kansas City
|21
|37
|.362
|9½
|Chicago
|17
|38
|.309
|12
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|36
|22
|.621
|—
|Houston
|37
|23
|.617
|—
|Los Angeles
|31
|28
|.525
|5½
|Oakland
|30
|29
|.508
|6½
|Texas
|25
|36
|.410
|12½
___
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 1
Detroit 5, Toronto 2
Chicago White Sox 8, Milwaukee 3
Houston 7, Boston 3
Minnesota 7, Cleveland 4
Oakland 16, Kansas City 0
L.A. Angels 6, Texas 0
Seattle 4, Tampa Bay 3, 13 innings
|Saturday's Games
Milwaukee 5, Chicago White Sox 0
Kansas City 5, Oakland 4
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 5
Detroit 7, Toronto 4
Minnesota 7, Cleveland 1
Boston 5, Houston 4
Texas 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings
Seattle 3, Tampa Bay 1
|Sunday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (German 0-3) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-7), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 2-5) at Detroit (Fulmer 2-4), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 4-2) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-3), 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Suter 5-3) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Gossett 0-3) at Kansas City (Junis 5-4), 2:15 p.m.
Texas (Fister 1-5) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 3-4), 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 7-3) at Seattle (Hernandez 5-4), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 7-2) at Houston (Morton 7-0), 7:35 p.m.
|Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.