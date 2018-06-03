Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Oakland 001 100 110—4 9 0 Kansas City 220 000 01x—5 8 0

Cahill, Pagan (5), Coulombe (6), Petit (7) and Maxwell, Lucroy; Hammel, K.McCarthy (7), Hill (8), Herrera (9) and S.Perez. W_Hill 1-1. L_Petit 2-2. Sv_Herrera (13). HRs_Oakland, Maxwell (1). Kansas City, Soler (9).

___

Toronto 002 020 000—4 6 0 Detroit 101 020 03x—7 9 0

J.Happ, Axford (6), Oh (8), Mayza (8) and Maile; Boyd, Coleman (8), Jimenez (9) and J.Hicks. W_Coleman 3-0. L_Oh 1-1. Sv_Jimenez (1). HRs_Toronto, Solarte (12), Maile (3). Detroit, Candelario (9).

___

Cleveland 010 000 000—1 7 2 Minnesota 003 004 00x—7 8 0

Bauer, Otero (6), O.Perez (6), Marshall (8) and R.Perez; Lynn, Hildenberger (7), Pressly (8), Duffey (9) and Garver. W_Lynn 4-4. L_Bauer 4-4. HRs_Minnesota, Rosario (10).

___

New York 022 002 020—8 13 0 Baltimore 101 002 001—5 11 3

Tanaka, Holder (6), Green (7), Betances (8), Robertson (9) and G.Sanchez; Gausman, M.Castro (6), Givens (8), Araujo (9) and Sisco. W_Tanaka 7-2. L_Gausman 3-5. HRs_New York, Andujar (6), Stanton (12). Baltimore, Rickard (3), Machado (18), Jones (10).

___

Boston 100 001 300—5 5 0 Houston 012 000 010—4 6 0

Price, Hembree (7), J.Kelly (8), Kimbrel (9) and Vazquez; Verlander, Harris (7), Rondon (7), Sipp (8), Smith (9) and Stassi. W_Price 6-4. L_Harris 1-3. Sv_Kimbrel (19). HRs_Boston, Vazquez (1), Benintendi (8). Houston, Bregman (6).

___

INTERLEAGUE Milwaukee 001 000 130—5 10 0 Chicago 000 000 000—0 5 0

Chacin, Hader (6), Williams (8) and Kratz; Shields, Fry (8), Bummer (9) and Narvaez. W_Chacin 4-1. L_Shields 1-6. HRs_Milwaukee, Villar (4), Kratz (2), Cain (7), Aguilar (10).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Pittsburgh 000 010 001—2 5 0 St. Louis 010 010 001—3 5 0

Kuhl, Glasnow (7), Crick (8), Ri.Rodriguez (9) and E.Diaz; Weaver, Gomber (6), Norris (9) and C.Kelly. W_Norris 2-1. L_Ri.Rodriguez 1-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Meadows (5), Moran (5). St. Louis, Wong (4), Ozuna (4).

___

Washington 020 000 100 000 02—5 9 0 Atlanta 000 030 000 000 00—3 5 0

(14 innings)

G.Gonzalez, Madson (8), Solis (9), Kelley (9), Kintzler (10), Miller (11), Doolittle (14) and Kieboom, Severino; B.McCarthy, S.Freeman (7), Carle (8), Minter (9), Moylan (10), Biddle (11), Socolovich (14) and Flowers. W_Miller 2-0. L_Socolovich 0-1. Sv_Doolittle (14). HRs_Washington, Soto (2), Taylor (5). Atlanta, Camargo (5).

___

Los Angeles 020 101 800—12 13 0 Colorado 040 000 000— 4 10 0

Buehler, P.Baez (6), Alexander (7), Hudson (8) and Grandal; Marquez, B.Shaw (7), Dunn (7), Musgrave (7) and Wolters. W_P.Baez 2-3. L_B.Shaw 2-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Pederson 2 (3), Kemp (9).

___

Cincinnati 010 000 001—2 8 2 San Diego 140 000 30x—8 12 0

Harvey, Floro (6), Stephens (7) and Casali; Lauer, Cimber (6), Stammen (7), Castillo (8), Hughes (9) and Ellis. W_Lauer 2-3. L_Harvey 1-4. HRs_Cincinnati, Schebler (7), Casali (1).

___

Chicago 000 001 000 000 06—7 17 2 New York 000 001 000 000 00—1 7 3

(14 innings)

Montgomery, Mazzoni (7), Wilson (7), Farrell (9), Morrow (14) and Contreras; deGrom, Gsellman (8), Familia (9), Blevins (10), Robles (11), Peterson (12), Baumann (14), G.Bautista (14) and Mesoraco, Plawecki. W_Farrell 2-2. L_Baumann 0-2. HRs_Chicago, Baez (14). New York, Conforto (7).