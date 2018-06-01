Taiwanese gold medal weightlifter announces retirement on Facebook

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Olympic gold medalist Hsu Shu-ching (許淑淨) announced her retirement from weightlifting May 3 on Facebook.

Hsu explains in a Facebook post that she has felt increasingly fatigued and that her performance has been effected by a knee injury and an elbow injury she received at the World Weightlifting Championships in 2017, according to CNA.



(Wikimedia Commons image)

The accumulation of these injuries has not allowed her to train regularly over the last year. It is the decision of Hsu, her coach, and her doctor that she withdraw from the upcoming Asian Games and announce her retirement.

Hsu first won a gold medal in the Women's 53kg at the 2012 London Olympics and then at the 2016 Rio Olympics. In 2014 she broke the world record at a Women's 53kg event with a lift of 233 kg.

The 159 cm (5 ft 3 in) tall athlete expressed gratitude to her coaches, sponsors, supporting organizations as well as government officials on her Facebook for supporting and encouraging her throughout her career. "For this little athlete it has meant the world."

Following her retirement Hsu will remain in the world of weightlifting and train to become a coach.