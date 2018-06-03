200 km hiking trail to open in Northern Taiwan by year end

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The trail will rejuvenate centuries-old trails of significant cultural, economic and religious importance.

The trail hopes to capitalize on the trend of long-distance hiking as a form of international tourism and to service growing local popularity of hiking for fitness and leisure. The trail will also become part of Taiwan's vision for a "green road network".

The trail will provide unique access to nature, scenery and temples. The trail will begin in New Taipei and meander through New Taipei City and Keelung before ending in Yilan County. It is hoped that the trail will support a range of local businesses that service hikers.

The trail is a cooperative effort between Taipei City Government, New Taipei City Government, Keelung City Government and Yilan County Government.

Taiwan's Thousand Miles Trail Association (台灣千里步道協會) has mobilized 27 volunteers to help maintain the trails. The association also vowed to continue to advocate for hiking trails to the national government.

The trail is expected to be completed before the end of the year. The New Taipei City government has announced that its section of the trail is well ahead of schedule.