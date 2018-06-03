Gordon goal, defensive gem sparks Fire past San Jose, 2-1

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Alan Gordon scored his third goal in his three matches and turned in a spectacular defensive play to assure Chicago of a 2-1 win over San Jose on Saturday night.

Gordon's 59th career goal came in the 29th minute when he headed in a looping cross from Luis Solignac. His bicycle kick to clear a ball in the goal box helped assure the Fire's second win in its last five matches.

Chicago lost goalkeeper Patrick McLain just before halftime with a right thigh injury and he was subbed out for Richard Sanchez in the 44th minute.

Aleksandar Katai added an insurance goal in the 49th minute for his fourth tally of the season.

Danny Hoesen got San Jose on the board in the 74th minute.

The Earthquakes, now winless in their last four matches, lost Shea Shalinas in the 14th minute with an injury.