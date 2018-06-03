Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|001
|100
|110—4
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|220
|000
|01x—5
|8
|0
Cahill, Pagan (5), Coulombe (6), Petit (7) and Maxwell, Lucroy; Hammel, K.McCarthy (7), Hill (8), Herrera (9) and S.Perez. W_Hill 1-1. L_Petit 2-2. Sv_Herrera (13). HRs_Oakland, Maxwell (1). Kansas City, Soler (9).
___
|Toronto
|002
|020
|000—4
|6
|0
|Detroit
|101
|020
|03x—7
|9
|0
Happ, Axford (6), Oh (8), Mayza (8) and Maile; Boyd, Coleman (8), Jimenez (9) and J.Hicks. W_Coleman 3-0. L_Oh 1-1. Sv_Jimenez (1). HRs_Toronto, Solarte (12), Maile (3). Detroit, Candelario (9).
___
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|000—1
|7
|2
|Minnesota
|003
|004
|00x—7
|8
|0
Bauer, Otero (6), O.Perez (6), Marshall (8) and R.Perez; Lynn, Hildenberger (7), Pressly (8), Duffey (9) and Garver. W_Lynn 4-4. L_Bauer 4-4. HRs_Minnesota, Rosario (10).
___
|New York
|022
|002
|020—8
|13
|0
|Baltimore
|101
|002
|001—5
|11
|3
Tanaka, Holder (6), Green (7), Betances (8), Robertson (9) and G.Sanchez; Gausman, M.Castro (6), Givens (8), Araujo (9) and Sisco. W_Tanaka 7-2. L_Gausman 3-5. HRs_New York, Andujar (6), Stanton (12). Baltimore, Rickard (3), Machado (18), Jones (10).
___
|Boston
|100
|001
|300—5
|5
|0
|Houston
|012
|000
|010—4
|6
|0
Price, Hembree (7), J.Kelly (8), Kimbrel (9) and Vazquez; Verlander, Harris (7), Rondon (7), Sipp (8), Smith (9) and Stassi. W_Price 6-4. L_Harris 1-3. Sv_Kimbrel (19). HRs_Boston, Vazquez (1), Benintendi (8). Houston, Bregman (6).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|001
|000
|130—5
|10
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
Chacin, Hader (6), Williams (8) and Kratz; Shields, Fry (8), Bummer (9) and Narvaez. W_Chacin 4-1. L_Shields 1-6. HRs_Milwaukee, Villar (4), Kratz (2), Cain (7), Aguilar (10).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|000
|010
|001—2
|5
|0
|St. Louis
|010
|010
|001—3
|5
|0
Kuhl, Glasnow (7), Crick (8), Ri.Rodriguez (9) and E.Diaz; Weaver, Gomber (6), Norris (9) and C.Kelly. W_Norris 2-1. L_Ri.Rodriguez 1-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Meadows (5), Moran (5). St. Louis, Wong (4), Ozuna (4).
___
|Washington
|020
|000
|100
|000
|02—5
|9
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|030
|000
|000
|00—3
|5
|0
G.Gonzalez, Madson (8), Solis (9), Kelley (9), Kintzler (10), Miller (11), Doolittle (14) and Kieboom, Severino; B.McCarthy, S.Freeman (7), Carle (8), Minter (9), Moylan (10), Biddle (11), Socolovich (14) and Flowers. W_Miller 2-0. L_Socolovich 0-1. Sv_Doolittle (14). HRs_Washington, Soto (2), Taylor (5). Atlanta, Camargo (5).
___
|Los Angeles
|020
|101
|800—12
|13
|0
|Colorado
|040
|000
|000—
|4
|10
|0
Buehler, Baez (6), Alexander (7), Hudson (8) and Grandal; Marquez, B.Shaw (7), Dunn (7), Musgrave (7) and Wolters. W_Baez 2-3. L_B.Shaw 2-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Pederson 2 (3), Kemp (9).