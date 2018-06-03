  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/03 11:04
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 37 17 .685
Boston 40 19 .678
Tampa Bay 28 28 .500 10
Toronto 25 33 .431 14
Baltimore 17 41 .293 22
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 30 27 .526
Detroit 28 30 .483
Minnesota 24 30 .444
Kansas City 21 37 .362
Chicago 17 38 .309 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 37 23 .617
Seattle 35 22 .614 ½
Los Angeles 31 27 .534 5
Oakland 30 29 .508
Texas 24 36 .400 13

___

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 1

Detroit 5, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 8, Milwaukee 3

Houston 7, Boston 3

Minnesota 7, Cleveland 4

Oakland 16, Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 6, Texas 0

Seattle 4, Tampa Bay 3, 13 innings

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee 5, Chicago White Sox 0

Kansas City 5, Oakland 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 5

Detroit 7, Toronto 4

Minnesota 7, Cleveland 1

Boston 5, Houston 4

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (German 0-3) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-7), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 2-5) at Detroit (Fulmer 2-4), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 4-2) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Suter 5-3) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Gossett 0-3) at Kansas City (Junis 5-4), 2:15 p.m.

Texas (Fister 1-5) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 3-4), 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 7-3) at Seattle (Hernandez 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 7-2) at Houston (Morton 7-0), 7:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.