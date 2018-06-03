Taiwanese operated ship looses 83 shipping containers off Sydney coast

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation ship "YM Efficiency" lost 83 shipping containers in rough weather 20 km off the Sydney, Australia coast. During the incident another 30 containers were damaged, but the ship and its workers were unharmed.

The incident occurred last Thursday evening and the contents of the lost cargo are largely unknown. Nappies, surgical masks and building supplies have reportedly washed up on Jimmy's Beach and Rocky Point in New South Wales.

9 News Australia reports a "serious maritime warning" has been put into place for the Sydney coast. The lost containers sit 2 feet above the water, leading to safety concerns for other ships and whales in the area.

Yang Ming said that the financial cost of the incident is limited as it is covered by insurance. The company has told its customers about the problem and is working through a solution with its insurance provider. The insurance provider has begun an effort to locate the missing containers.

YM Efficiency has permission to berth in Sydney, but has not yet entered port.