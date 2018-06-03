  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/03 10:18
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 4 0 1.000
Washington 5 2 .714 ½
Atlanta 2 2 .500 2
New York 2 2 .500 2
Chicago 2 3 .400
Indiana 0 6 .000 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 5 2 .714
Los Angeles 3 1 .750 ½
Dallas 3 3 .500
Phoenix 3 3 .500
Minnesota 2 4 .333
Las Vegas 1 4 .200 3

___

Friday's Games

Phoenix 95, Minnesota 85

Connecticut 110, Chicago 72

Las Vegas 85, Washington 73

Saturday's Games

New York 87, Indiana 81, OT

Dallas 94, Seattle 90

Sunday's Games

Connecticut at Washington, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Las Vegas at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled