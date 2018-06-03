BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Betts Bos 48 184 52 66 .359 Castellanos Det 55 222 30 76 .342 Simmons LAA 56 209 32 70 .335 Segura Sea 54 230 42 77 .335 Altuve Hou 59 241 33 80 .332 MMachado Bal 58 226 32 74 .327 Brantley Cle 47 191 31 62 .325 MDuffy TB 41 166 10 53 .319 JMartinez Bos 55 211 37 67 .318 Rosario Min 54 213 33 66 .310 Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 18; MMachado, Baltimore, 18; Betts, Boston, 17; Judge, New York, 16; Gallo, Texas, 15; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 14; Lindor, Cleveland, 14; 2 tied at 13.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 48; MMachado, Baltimore, 47; Haniger, Seattle, 42; Lowrie, Oakland, 41; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 41; Judge, New York, 41; KDavis, Oakland, 40; Correa, Houston, 39; Moustakas, Kansas City, 39; Benintendi, Boston, 38.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 8-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 8-2; Morton, Houston, 7-0; Porcello, Boston, 7-2; Tanaka, New York, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Happ, Toronto, 7-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 7-3; McCullers, Houston, 7-3; 2 tied at 6-1.