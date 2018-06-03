Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|001
|100
|110—4
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|220
|000
|01x—5
|8
|0
Cahill, Pagan (5), Coulombe (6), Petit (7) and Maxwell, Lucroy; Hammel, K.McCarthy (7), Hill (8), Herrera (9) and S.Perez. W_Hill 1-1. L_Petit 2-2. Sv_Herrera (13). HRs_Oakland, Maxwell (1). Kansas City, Soler (9).
___
|Toronto
|002
|020
|000—4
|6
|0
|Detroit
|101
|020
|03x—7
|9
|0
Happ, Axford (6), Oh (8), Mayza (8) and Maile; Boyd, Coleman (8), Jimenez (9) and Hicks. W_Coleman 3-0. L_Oh 1-1. Sv_Jimenez (1). HRs_Toronto, Solarte (12), Maile (3). Detroit, Candelario (9).
___
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|000—1
|7
|2
|Minnesota
|003
|004
|00x—7
|8
|0
Bauer, Otero (6), O.Perez (6), Marshall (8) and R.Perez; Lynn, Hildenberger (7), Pressly (8), Duffey (9) and Garver. W_Lynn 4-4. L_Bauer 4-4. HRs_Minnesota, Rosario (10).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|001
|000
|130—5
|10
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
Chacin, Hader (6), Williams (8) and Kratz; Shields, Fry (8), Bummer (9) and Narvaez. W_Chacin 4-1. L_Shields 1-6. HRs_Milwaukee, Villar (4), Kratz (2), Cain (7), Aguilar (10).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|000
|010
|001—2
|5
|0
|St. Louis
|010
|010
|001—3
|5
|0
Kuhl, Glasnow (7), Crick (8), Ri.Rodriguez (9) and E.Diaz; Weaver, Gomber (6), Norris (9) and Kelly. W_Norris 2-1. L_Ri.Rodriguez 1-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Meadows (5), Moran (5). St. Louis, Wong (4), Ozuna (4).
___
|Washington
|020
|000
|100
|000
|02—5
|9
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|030
|000
|000
|00—3
|5
|0
Gonzalez, Madson (8), Solis (9), Kelley (9), Kintzler (10), Miller (11), Doolittle (14) and Kieboom, Severino; B.McCarthy, S.Freeman (7), Carle (8), Minter (9), Moylan (10), Biddle (11), Socolovich (14) and Flowers. W_Miller 2-0. L_Socolovich 0-1. Sv_Doolittle (14). HRs_Washington, Soto (2), Taylor (5). Atlanta, Camargo (5).