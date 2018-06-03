Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Oakland 001 100 110—4 9 0 Kansas City 220 000 01x—5 8 0

Cahill, Pagan (5), Coulombe (6), Petit (7) and Maxwell, Lucroy; Hammel, K.McCarthy (7), Hill (8), Herrera (9) and S.Perez. W_Hill 1-1. L_Petit 2-2. Sv_Herrera (13). HRs_Oakland, Maxwell (1). Kansas City, Soler (9).

___

Toronto 002 020 000—4 6 0 Detroit 101 020 03x—7 9 0

Happ, Axford (6), Oh (8), Mayza (8) and Maile; Boyd, Coleman (8), Jimenez (9) and Hicks. W_Coleman 3-0. L_Oh 1-1. Sv_Jimenez (1). HRs_Toronto, Solarte (12), Maile (3). Detroit, Candelario (9).

___

Cleveland 010 000 000—1 7 2 Minnesota 003 004 00x—7 8 0

Bauer, Otero (6), O.Perez (6), Marshall (8) and R.Perez; Lynn, Hildenberger (7), Pressly (8), Duffey (9) and Garver. W_Lynn 4-4. L_Bauer 4-4. HRs_Minnesota, Rosario (10).

___

INTERLEAGUE Milwaukee 001 000 130—5 10 0 Chicago 000 000 000—0 5 0

Chacin, Hader (6), Williams (8) and Kratz; Shields, Fry (8), Bummer (9) and Narvaez. W_Chacin 4-1. L_Shields 1-6. HRs_Milwaukee, Villar (4), Kratz (2), Cain (7), Aguilar (10).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Pittsburgh 000 010 001—2 5 0 St. Louis 010 010 001—3 5 0

Kuhl, Glasnow (7), Crick (8), Ri.Rodriguez (9) and E.Diaz; Weaver, Gomber (6), Norris (9) and Kelly. W_Norris 2-1. L_Ri.Rodriguez 1-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Meadows (5), Moran (5). St. Louis, Wong (4), Ozuna (4).

___

Washington 020 000 100 000 02—5 9 0 Atlanta 000 030 000 000 00—3 5 0

(14 innings)

Gonzalez, Madson (8), Solis (9), Kelley (9), Kintzler (10), Miller (11), Doolittle (14) and Kieboom, Severino; B.McCarthy, S.Freeman (7), Carle (8), Minter (9), Moylan (10), Biddle (11), Socolovich (14) and Flowers. W_Miller 2-0. L_Socolovich 0-1. Sv_Doolittle (14). HRs_Washington, Soto (2), Taylor (5). Atlanta, Camargo (5).