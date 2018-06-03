  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/06/03 07:06
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 48 184 52 66 .359
Castellanos Det 55 222 30 76 .342
Simmons LAA 56 209 32 70 .335
Segura Sea 54 230 42 77 .335
Altuve Hou 59 241 33 80 .332
Brantley Cle 46 187 31 62 .332
MMachado Bal 57 222 31 73 .329
MDuffy TB 41 166 10 53 .319
JMartinez Bos 55 211 37 67 .318
Rosario Min 53 211 32 65 .308
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 18; Betts, Boston, 17; MMachado, Baltimore, 17; Judge, New York, 16; Gallo, Texas, 15; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 14; Lindor, Cleveland, 14; 2 tied at 13.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 48; MMachado, Baltimore, 46; Haniger, Seattle, 42; Lowrie, Oakland, 41; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 41; Judge, New York, 41; KDavis, Oakland, 40; Correa, Houston, 39; Moustakas, Kansas City, 39; Benintendi, Boston, 38.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 8-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 8-2; Morton, Houston, 7-0; Porcello, Boston, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Happ, Toronto, 7-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 7-3; McCullers, Houston, 7-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 6-1; GCole, Houston, 6-1.