All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta United FC 8 3 2 26 27 17 Columbus 7 3 4 25 18 10 New York City FC 7 3 3 24 26 19 New York 7 3 1 22 26 12 Orlando City 6 5 1 19 22 20 New England 5 4 4 19 22 19 Philadelphia 5 5 3 18 15 16 Chicago 4 7 2 14 18 24 Toronto FC 3 7 1 10 14 20 Montreal 3 10 0 9 14 29 D.C. United 2 5 3 9 14 18 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 7 2 4 25 24 13 FC Dallas 6 1 5 23 20 13 Los Angeles FC 6 3 3 21 24 19 Portland 6 3 3 21 20 18 Vancouver 5 5 5 20 21 28 Real Salt Lake 6 6 1 19 17 26 Houston 5 4 3 18 27 20 LA Galaxy 5 7 2 17 19 23 Minnesota United 5 7 1 16 16 22 San Jose 2 7 3 9 18 23 Seattle 2 6 2 8 7 12 Colorado 2 8 2 8 14 22

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, May 30

Atlanta United FC 1, New England 1, tie

Philadelphia 3, Chicago 1

Real Salt Lake 2, Houston 1

FC Dallas 3, LA Galaxy 2

Friday, June 1

Vancouver 2, Colorado 1

Saturday, June 2

LA Galaxy 1, Portland 1, tie

Houston at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta United FC, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 3

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, June 8

Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 9

Atlanta United FC at New York City FC, 12:30 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Orlando City at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Montreal at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 9 p.m.

D.C. United at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.