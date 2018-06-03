WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

TOP STORIES:

TEN--FRENCH OPEN

PARIS — If the upcoming French Open showdown between Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova provides any of the sort of animus and back-and-forth they manage to stir up away from the court, look out. After both won easily to set up a fourth-round matchup at Roland Garros, Williams criticized Sharapova's autobiography as "hearsay" and twice brought up the Russian's 15-month doping ban. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 830 words, photos.

WITH:

— TEN--FRENCH OPEN-NADAL'S STREAKS — Nadal powers into 4th round with French Open streaks intact. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 630 words, photos.

— TEN--FRENCH OPEN-GASQUET VS NADAL-GLANCE — Nadal's 16-0 streak vs. old buddy Gasquet — By John Leicester. SENT: 440 words, photos.

— TEN--FRENCH OPEN-THE LATEST. Real-time updates throughout the day.

— TEN--FRENCH OPEN GLANCE

HKN--STANLEY CUP

WASHINGTON — After back-to-back entertaining performances in Vegas, the Capitals and Golden Knights face off in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final with the series tied at 1 for just the third time in 12 years. Vegas looks to Marc-Andre Fleury in goal and Washington to Alex Ovechkin for more offense in Game 3. By Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 750 words, with latest, breakout, photos. Game starts at 0015 GMT.

RAC--ENGLISH DERBY

EPSOM, England — The Dubai-owned Godolphin stable celebrated its first victory in the English Derby on Saturday when Masar achieved a 16-1 upset victory in the 239th edition of the race. SENT: 200 words, photos.

SOC--AUSTRIA-GERMANY

KLAGENFURT, Austria — Manuel Neuer played his first match since September as Germany was beaten 2-1 by Austria in its penultimate warmup game for the World Cup on Saturday. SENT: 570 words, photos.

SOC--BELGIUM-PORTUGAL

BRUSSELS — European champion Portugal held Belgium to a tame 0-0 draw Saturday, a result overshadowed by fears that defender Vincent Kompany may have sustained an injury early in the second half. SENT: 430 words, photos.

SOC--ENGLAND-NIGERIA

LONDON — England relied on goals from Gary Cahill and Harry Kane before slackening in the second half to beat Nigeria 2-1 in a World Cup warmup match on Saturday. SENT: 320 words, photos.

SOC--BRAZIL-NEYMAR

LIVERPOOL, England — Neymar is set to play for Brazil on Sunday for the first time since being injured in February. But the striker will only come on in the second half of the friendly game against Croatia in Liverpool, Brazil coach Tite said at a news conference on Saturday. By Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 480 words, photo.

SOC--WCUP-TITE-MASTERCARD

LIVERPOOL, England — Brazil coach Tite appears unhappy with Mastercard over a charity food campaign which gets a boost every time Neymar scores. By Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 220 words, photos.

SOC--WCUP-AUSTRALIA SQUAD

SYDNEY — Tim Cahill will have a chance to score a goal in his fourth consecutive World Cup for Australia. The 38-year-old forward was chosen on Sunday by coach Bert van Marwijk among 23 players set to play in Russia for the Socceroos. SENT: 340 words.

SOC--US-IRELAND

Alan Judge scored on a left-footed shot in the 90th minute as Ireland rallied in the second half for a 2-1 win over the United States at Dublin on Saturday night in an exhibition between nations that failed to qualify for the World Cup. SENT: 420 words, photos.

SOC--LEGANES-PELLEGRINO

MADRID — Spanish club Leganes has hired Argentine coach Mauricio Pellegrino on a one-year deal. SENT: 110 words, photo.

CRI--ENGLAND-PAKISTAN

LEEDS, England — England stretched its lead over Pakistan to 128 runs with three first-innings wickets left at stumps on a rain-hit Day 2 of the second and final test on Saturday. SENT: 420 words, photos.

BKN--NBA FINALS-SMITH

OAKLAND, California — Two days later, there is still no clarity on what J.R. Smith knew when he grabbed that offensive rebound in the final seconds of regulation of Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Not even in Smith's own mind. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 740 words, photos.

BKN--NBA FINALS-WARRIORS-THOMPSON

OAKLAND, California — Golden State All-Star guard Klay Thompson expects to play in Game 2 of the NBA Finals after spraining his left ankle in a scary fall during a collision when Cleveland's J.R. Smith slid into him in the first quarter of the series opener Thursday night. By Janie McCauley. SENT: 350 words, photos.

GLF--MEMORIAL

DUBLIN, Ohio — Bryson DeChambeau made birdies on two of the toughest holes for a 6-under 66 to take a one-shot lead into a final round at the Memorial that features Tiger Woods in contention at Muirfield Village for the first time in six years. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 120 words, photos. UPCOMING: 700 words.

GLF--US WOMEN'S OPEN

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — Sarah Jane Smith had a three-shot lead entering the third round of the U.S. Women's Open. The Australian shot a 5-under 67 Friday, finishing her second round before more thunderstorms soaked an already wet Shoal Creek course. Half the field completed the second round Saturday morning. By David Brandt. SENT: 130 words, photos. UPCOMING: 650 words.

GLF--ITALIAN OPEN

BRESCIA, Italy — Lee Slattery of England shot a 9-under 62 Saturday to take a one-stroke lead entering the final round of the Italian Open. SENT: 150 words.

CAR--INDYCAR-DETROIT

DETROIT — Scott Dixon raced to his first IndyCar victory of the year, outlasting Ryan Hunter-Reay by 1.8 seconds at Belle Isle. By Noah Trister. SENT: 330 words, photos.

RGU--LONDON SEVENS

LONDON — World series leader Fiji pushed aside New Zealand 27-7 in winning their pool in London Sevens rugby at Twickenham on Saturday. SENT: 380 words.

MOT--ITALIAN GP

SCARPERIA, Italy — Seven-time world champion Valentino Rossi claimed his first MotoGP pole position since 2016 at his home Italian Grand Prix on Saturday. SENT: 110 words, photos.

