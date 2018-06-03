  1. Home
Remains of 8 veterans, long unclaimed, buried in San Antonio

By  Associated Press
2018/06/03 05:38

In this Friday, June 1, 2018 photo, folded flags are placed beside the cremated remains of previously unidentified veterans as people stand with hands

In this Friday, June 1, 2018 photo, military service members with the Armed Services Honor Guard prepare to present folded flags as Fort Sam Houston N

In this Friday, June 1, 2018 photo, Navy Reservist Second Class Petty Officer Linda Villalobos presents a folded U.S. Flag to an official as Fort Sam

In this Friday, June 1, 2018 photo, MacArthur Junior ROTC students Michael Barron, right, and Grace Conger carry the cremated remains of veteran Evere

In this Friday, June 1, 2018 photo, shell casings eject from the rifles of the Fort Sam Houston Memorial Services Detachment Honor Guard as they fire

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The remains of eight U.S. military veterans that for years had been stored in the basement of a county courthouse in the Texas Panhandle have been interred as part of a formal ceremony in San Antonio.

The servicemen were buried Friday at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery after their cremated remains had been escorted more than 500 miles (805 kilometers) from the Potter County courthouse in Amarillo.

No family or friend had claimed any of the eight men when they died so their bodies were stored.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that Navy petty officer Coy Washington Black, who died at 67, had been in the basement the longest — 15 years.

Friday's burial was provided by the Missing in America Project, a group that has given final honors to more than 3,500 veterans across the country.

Information from: San Antonio Express-News, http://www.mysanantonio.com