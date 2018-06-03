Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|001
|100
|110—4
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|220
|000
|01x—5
|8
|0
Cahill, Pagan (5), Coulombe (6), Petit (7) and Maxwell, Lucroy; Hammel, McCarthy (7), Hill (8), Herrera (9) and Perez. W_Hill 1-1. L_Petit 2-2. Sv_Herrera (13). HRs_Oakland, Maxwell (1). Kansas City, Soler (9).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|001
|000
|130—5
|10
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
Chacin, Hader (6), Williams (8) and Kratz; Shields, Fry (8), Bummer (9) and Narvaez. W_Chacin 4-1. L_Shields 1-6. HRs_Milwaukee, Villar (4), Kratz (2), Cain (7), Aguilar (10).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|000
|010
|001—2
|5
|0
|St. Louis
|010
|010
|001—3
|5
|0
Kuhl, Glasnow (7), Crick (8), Rodriguez (9) and Diaz; Weaver, Gomber (6), Norris (9) and Kelly. W_Norris 2-1. L_Rodriguez 1-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Meadows (5), Moran (5). St. Louis, Wong (4), Ozuna (4).