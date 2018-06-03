  1. Home
Saturday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/03 05:24
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Oakland 001 100 110—4 9 0
Kansas City 220 000 01x—5 8 0

Cahill, Pagan (5), Coulombe (6), Petit (7) and Maxwell, Lucroy; Hammel, McCarthy (7), Hill (8), Herrera (9) and Perez. W_Hill 1-1. L_Petit 2-2. Sv_Herrera (13). HRs_Oakland, Maxwell (1). Kansas City, Soler (9).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Milwaukee 001 000 130—5 10 0
Chicago 000 000 000—0 5 0

Chacin, Hader (6), Williams (8) and Kratz; Shields, Fry (8), Bummer (9) and Narvaez. W_Chacin 4-1. L_Shields 1-6. HRs_Milwaukee, Villar (4), Kratz (2), Cain (7), Aguilar (10).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 000 010 001—2 5 0
St. Louis 010 010 001—3 5 0

Kuhl, Glasnow (7), Crick (8), Rodriguez (9) and Diaz; Weaver, Gomber (6), Norris (9) and Kelly. W_Norris 2-1. L_Rodriguez 1-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Meadows (5), Moran (5). St. Louis, Wong (4), Ozuna (4).