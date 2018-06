BC-TEN--French Open Results

PARIS (AP) — Results Saturday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Third Round

Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, def. Richard Gasquet (29), France, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Maximilian Marterer, Germany, def. Jurgen Zopp, Estonia, 6-2, 6-1, 6-4.

Diego Schwartzman (11), Argentina, def. Borna Coric, Croatia, 7-5, 6-3, 6-3.

Kevin Anderson (6), South Africa, def. Mischa Zverev, Germany, 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Marin Cilic (3), Croatia, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Fabio Fognini (18), Italy, def. Kyle Edmund (16), Britain, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Juan Martin Del Potro (5), Argentina, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas (31), Spain, 7-5, 6-4, 6-1.

Women's Singles

Third Round

Simona Halep (1), Romania, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 7-5, 6-0.

Elise Mertens (16), Belgium, def. Daria Gavrilova (24), Australia, 6-3, 6-1.

Angelique Kerber (12), Germany, def. Kiki Bertens (18), Netherlands, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4).

Caroline Garcia (7), France, def. Irina Begu, Romania, 6-1, 6-3.

Garbine Muguruza (3), Spain, def. Samantha Stosur, Australia, 6-0, 6-2.

Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, def. Magdalena Rybarikova (19), Slovakia, 6-2, 6-4.

Serena Williams, United States, def. Julia Goerges (11), Germany, 6-3, 6-4.

Maria Sharapova (28), Russia, def. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-1.

Anett Kontaveit (25), Estonia, def. Petra Kvitova (8), Czech Republic, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4).

Sloane Stephens (10), United States, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 4-6, 6-1, 8-6.

Men's Doubles

Third Round

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France and Rohan Bopanna (13), India, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland and Marcelo Melo (1), Brazil, 6-4, 7-6 (1).

Alexander Peya, Austria and Nikola Mektic (8), Croatia, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand and Raven Klaasen (10), South Africa, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4).

Feliciano Lopez, Spain and Marc Lopez (12), Spain, def. Leonardo Mayer, Argentina and Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-3, 6-3.

Henri Kontinen, Finland and John Peers (3), Australia, def. Daniele Bracciali, Italy and Andreas Seppi, Italy, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Second Round

Kristina Mladenovic, France and Timea Babos (1), Hungary, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia and Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-1, 6-3.

Makoto Ninomiya, Japan and Eri Hozumi, Japan, def. Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany and Raquel Atawo, United States, 2-6, 6-2, 6-0.

Yi-Fan Xu, China and Gabriela Dabrowski (5), Canada, def. Carina Witthoeft, Germany and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania and Irina Maria Bara, Romania, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States and Latisha Chan (4), Taiwan, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Vania King, United States and Jennifer Brady, United States, def. Katerina Bondarenko, Ukraine and Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic and Katerina Siniakova (6), Czech Republic, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany and Heather Watson, Britain, 6-1, 2-6, 7-5.

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic and Andrea Sestini Hlavackova (2), Czech Republic, def. Samantha Stosur, Australia and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Robert Farah, Colombia and Anna-Lena Groenefeld (8), Germany, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia and Alla Kudryavtseva, Russia, 6-0, 6-1.

Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia and Abigail Spears, United States, def. Oliver Marach, Austria and Yi-Fan Xu (3), China, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 10-6.