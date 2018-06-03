Kuznetsov game-time decision for Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

WASHINGTON (AP) — Evgeny Kuznetsov is a game-time decision to play for the Capitals in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Washington's leading scorer in the playoffs left Wednesday's Game 2 clutching his left arm after a big hit from Brayden McNabb and did not return. He took part in an optional practice Friday and the morning skate Saturday.

Kuznetsov said, "We'll see if I'm in," though all signs pointed to him being in the lineup. The 26-year-old Russian center took line rushes with Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson on Saturday morning and did not have any kind of visible brace on his left arm.

His 25 points are the most of any player this postseason. If Kuznetsov is unable to play, the Capitals could move Lars Eller up the lineup, shift Chandler Stephenson to center on the fourth line and insert a young player like Shane Gersich, Nathan Walker or Travis Boyd.

