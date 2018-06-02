Global Warehouse Management Systems Market Forecast and Analysis Through 2022 | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2018-- projects the global warehouse management systems market to post a CAGR of more than 15% over the period 2018-2022, in their latest market research report.

The shift toward new efficient systems is a key driver that will impact the growth of the during the forecast period. New WMS offer advanced features that aid or enhance their compatibility to IoT and big data analytics tools which are currently trending in the market. These systems are compatible with mobile devices and cloud-based systems. With the growing popularity of e-commerce, the need for improved WMS is increasing, which is driving the growth of the market.

In this report, Technavio highlights the adoption of big data analytics and IoT as one of the key emerging trends to drive the global warehouse management systems (WMS) market:

Global warehouse management systems market: Adoption of big data analytics and IoT

Big data and analytical tools help organizations in making crucial decisions. The integration of big data and analytical tools with back-office systems enables the organization to gain insights which can help in the decision-making process. This integration also helps reduce data redundancy and increase visibility in the operational process.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for warehouse and storage research , “IoT helps in minimizing human interaction with the systems through machine-to-machine communication. This enables efficient monitoring and management of warehouse operations while reducing operational costs.”

This market research report segments the global warehouse management systems market by type (cloud base WMS and on-premise WMS) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

