Trump factor looms large in races for state attorney general

DENVER (AP) — Taking control of Congress isn't the only priority for Democrats pushing back against President Donald Trump. They're also focused on state attorney general positions.
A key reason is because Democrats who hold the office are suing the Trump administration frequently over its policies. They have done it 47 times since Trump took office last year.
By comparison, Republican state attorneys general sued President Barack Obama 62 times during the eight years he was in office.
Attorney general positions are on the ballot this year in 30 states.
Money is flowing into the races as Democrats try to pick up seats in swing states such as Colorado, Michigan, Nevada and Ohio, where incumbents are not running for re-election.
Republicans are focused mostly on keeping the jobs they have.