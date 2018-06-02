Rossi takes 1st pole in nearly 2 years at Italian GP

SCARPERIA, Italy (AP) — Seven-time world champion Valentino Rossi claimed his first MotoGP pole position since 2016 at his home Italian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Rossi, who rides for Movistar Yamaha, placed 0.035 seconds ahead of Spanish rival Jorge Lorenzo of Ducati around the Mugello circuit.

Rossi's previous pole came at the Japanese GP in 2016. His last victory was nearly a year ago at the Dutch TT.

Maverick Vinales, a Spaniard who is Rossi's teammate, qualified third, 0.096 behind.

Championship leader Marc Marquez will start sixth in Sunday's race.

Mattia Pasini took the Moto2 pole and Jorge Martin topped Moto3 qualifying.