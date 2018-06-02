Global Spirometer Market| Growth Analysis and Forecast| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2018--Market research firm has announced the release of their latest report on the global spirometer market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180602005068/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global spirometer market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new report will follow up on Technavio’s previous global spirometer market report and present an updated analysis with regards to the current competitive landscape and global environment. It will also provide new forecasts based on the most up-to-date data available.

The upgraded research report on the is an integral part of Technavio’s lab equipment portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the lab equipment market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include body composition analyzers, homogenizers, laboratory shaker, and pathology consumables.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Global spirometer market: Global opportunities for growth

Technavio’s previous report on the global spirometer market projected that in terms of geography, the Americas dominated the global spirometer market and is expected to hold close to 35% of the market share by 2020. Owing to the rising demand for affordable healthcare in this region, particularly in the US, the demand for spirometers in the home use segment will increase considerably over the next four years.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated , “The introduction of compact, lightweight, and portable spirometers is fueling the growth prospects for this market. This trend for smaller devices will continue through 2020 with advances in nanotechnology and increasing miniaturization of integrated circuits and sensors. Furthermore, the availability of a vast range of wireless data transfer technologies will allow remote monitoring by using a small array of wireless sensors that collect data during fixed intervals and communicate with a central hub that analyzes this data.”

Technavio’s new report on the global spirometer market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions. The report is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Global spirometer market: Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022 Top factors driving the market growth Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

Looking for the latest information on the global spirometer market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180602005068/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY NANOTECHNOLOGY HEALTH MEDICAL DEVICES RESEARCH OTHER SCIENCE SCIENCE

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/02/2018 11:11 AM/DISC: 06/02/2018 11:11 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180602005068/en