Global Document Camera Market 2018-2022 | Increase in Demand for Digitized Content to Boost Growth | Technavio

Product feature enhancements is a key trend that is expected to impact the growth of the . Document cameras are the latest devices that incorporate interactive and exciting visual technology into a presentation in classrooms, training rooms, video conferencing suites, boardrooms, or courtrooms. The increasing focus on portability has led to the development of mobile document cameras. This trend is likely to promote market growth during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio researchers identify the demand for digitized content as one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global document camera market:

Global document camera market: Demand for digitized content

The educational sector is adopting technological advancements within the conventional classrooms. Digital tools have gained acceptance in educational institutions and experienced significant outcomes, owing to infrastructure improvements in terms of electricity, bandwidth, and funding. Several universities worldwide are building their database and academic curricula on digital platforms to facilitate easy accessibility of study materials.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for computing devices research , “The education sector is adopting various tools that will enhance the learning experience and improve the overall education being imparted. Such developments will promote the adoption of document cameras in schools and institutions. ”

Global document camera market: segmentation and analysis

This market research report segments the global document camera market by end-user (education sector, corporate sector, and others), product (portable, desktop, and ceiling) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The education segment is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share during the forecast period amounting to almost 6%, while the corporate segment will see a proportionate decrease in its market share by 2022.

The market share of APAC is expected to witness a significant increase of more than 5% over the forecast period, while the other two regions are expected to see a decline in their market shares.

