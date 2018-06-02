Global Automotive Emissions Ceramics Market | Key Insights into the Market | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2018-- projects the global automotive emissions ceramics market 2018-2022 to register a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, in their latest market research report.

The high demand from the automotive industry is a key driver that will impact the growth of the during the forecast period. Ceramics are extensively used in industrial automotive applications. They are compounds made of metallic and non-metallic elements and are known for their capacity to withstand high temperatures. Automotive ceramics are reliable and are used as low-cost alternatives to metals and other non-ceramic materials.

In this report, Technavio highlights the reduction in cold start emissions as one of the key emerging trends to drive the global automotive emissions ceramics market:

Global automotive emissions ceramics market: Reduction in cold start emissions

The global automotive emissions ceramics market is registering remarkable innovations and investments. Key players are investing heavily in R&D activities for the development of new products and solutions. Reduction in cold start emissions is a key trend in the market. Normally, substrates require particular operating temperatures to activate catalysts before they can begin converting the toxic gases.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automotive components research , “Market players are focusing on the development of substances that reach the active temperature faster than the original materials. For instance, Corning offers FLORA substrates for reducing cold start emissions.”

Global automotive emissions ceramics market: Segmentation analysis through 2022

This market research report segments the global automotive emissions ceramics market by type (honeycomb, and GPF and DPF) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The honeycomb segment dominated the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 65%, however, the market share of the GPF and DPF segment is expected to increase by close to 3% over the forecast period.

APAC occupied the largest share in the global automotive emissions ceramics market in the year 2017, accounting for a market share of around 60%, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The market share of the Americas and EMEA is expected to decline over the forecast period while APAC is expected to witness a further increase in its market share.

