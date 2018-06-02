  1. Home
  2. World

American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/02 22:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 36 17 .679
Boston 39 19 .672
Tampa Bay 28 28 .500
Toronto 25 32 .439 13
Baltimore 17 40 .298 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 30 26 .536
Detroit 27 30 .474
Minnesota 23 30 .434
Kansas City 20 37 .351 10½
Chicago 17 37 .315 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 37 22 .627
Seattle 35 22 .614 1
Los Angeles 31 27 .534
Oakland 30 28 .517
Texas 24 36 .400 13½

___

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 1

Detroit 5, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 8, Milwaukee 3

Houston 7, Boston 3

Minnesota 7, Cleveland 4

Oakland 16, Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 6, Texas 0

Seattle 4, Tampa Bay 3, 13 innings

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (German 0-3) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-7), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 2-5) at Detroit (Fulmer 2-4), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 4-2) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Suter 5-3) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Gossett 0-3) at Kansas City (Junis 5-4), 2:15 p.m.

Texas (Fister 1-5) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 3-4), 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 7-3) at Seattle (Hernandez 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 7-2) at Houston (Morton 7-0), 7:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.