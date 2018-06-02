Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, June 2, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;87;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;76;SSW;6;80%;66%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;111;88;Sunny and hot;110;88;N;7;23%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Increasing clouds;84;65;A t-storm around;84;66;W;10;49%;59%;11

Algiers, Algeria;A t-storm around;74;62;Showers around;68;58;S;8;68%;60%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A t-storm in spots;66;56;A t-storm in spots;69;55;NW;7;81%;43%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;68;51;Sunshine and nice;62;47;SSW;9;53%;33%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouding up, cooler;89;67;Inc. clouds;82;65;E;7;24%;44%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Spotty a.m. showers;73;40;Cooler;59;46;WSW;19;46%;55%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun, cool;59;44;Clouds and sun, cool;63;50;SSE;8;62%;13%;3

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;90;67;Mostly sunny;87;68;S;7;40%;4%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy with showers;60;56;A downpour;63;56;ENE;10;85%;81%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, warm;105;78;Sunny and very warm;106;78;N;7;16%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;95;74;A t-storm in spots;92;75;SSW;6;69%;45%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;84;72;A p.m. t-storm;85;70;WSW;6;77%;78%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;94;77;A t-storm or two;93;78;WSW;7;71%;81%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun, nice;74;62;Rain, a thunderstorm;69;61;NW;13;80%;94%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;95;72;Mostly cloudy;90;66;NW;8;24%;4%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;87;65;A couple of t-storms;86;65;WNW;7;60%;65%;9

Berlin, Germany;Thunderstorms;76;62;A t-storm in spots;78;61;NNW;7;68%;44%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;66;51;A shower in the a.m.;64;51;SE;7;75%;81%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Sun and clouds, nice;79;52;Partly sunny;79;53;SE;7;48%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;85;62;Showers and t-storms;82;61;N;10;61%;65%;8

Brussels, Belgium;A t-storm in spots;68;56;Partly sunny, warmer;76;56;N;4;63%;5%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;85;59;Thunderstorms;87;63;NW;6;52%;88%;10

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;85;66;Periods of sun;85;64;NNW;8;43%;44%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Increasing clouds;54;41;Periods of sun;55;47;SE;5;66%;25%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sun;88;64;Nice with some sun;87;62;NNE;6;38%;39%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sun, some clouds;81;66;Clouds and sun;81;64;SW;9;57%;0%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Nice with some sun;91;71;An afternoon shower;92;71;N;7;38%;51%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy, p.m. showers;65;52;Mostly sunny;61;45;SE;13;53%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Sun and some clouds;81;68;A t-storm in spots;85;65;SE;5;49%;64%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, humid;100;85;A stray p.m. t-storm;99;85;SW;7;60%;50%;12

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;71;62;Clearing and breezy;73;58;NW;13;56%;10%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;85;76;Showers and t-storms;83;79;WSW;9;85%;91%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;79;57;Mostly sunny, warm;81;60;WSW;6;54%;4%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;79;71;Sunny and delightful;79;69;W;5;80%;2%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;Clearing, not as hot;92;70;NE;10;37%;3%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower or two;87;72;Mostly sunny, nice;87;71;SSW;11;69%;27%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;100;86;Hot with hazy sun;106;86;ESE;9;40%;5%;12

Denver, United States;Sunny, not as warm;79;52;Clouds and sun;78;55;SW;8;36%;42%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;90;80;A t-storm or two;94;82;S;5;67%;82%;9

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;93;72;Nice with some sun;89;72;SE;6;61%;12%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A heavy p.m. t-storm;68;49;Partly sunny;68;49;ESE;8;67%;22%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny and hot;94;66;Clouds and sun;88;66;NNE;7;34%;35%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun, nice;71;61;Partial sunshine;73;61;W;12;65%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;90;78;A t-storm around;94;77;SE;5;70%;64%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and delightful;77;49;Sunny and pleasant;75;48;SSE;7;36%;0%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;86;71;A t-storm in spots;85;72;E;5;78%;64%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;76;54;Periods of sun;75;55;WNW;12;39%;26%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Heavy p.m. showers;86;72;Morning showers;83;76;WNW;6;93%;87%;3

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;89;80;A t-storm in spots;89;81;ESE;11;70%;70%;6

Honolulu, United States;Some sun, a shower;86;75;A shower or two;86;76;ENE;17;60%;66%;11

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;76;SW;5;59%;75%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very hot;106;78;Hazy sun, very hot;111;83;NNE;10;25%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun, nice;75;61;Sunshine, pleasant;75;58;ENE;7;59%;0%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;90;76;A t-storm in spots;93;76;ESE;6;65%;54%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;101;82;Sunny and very warm;98;82;N;12;44%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;67;39;Sunny and pleasant;69;38;S;6;37%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;94;63;Sunshine, very hot;97;65;NW;10;16%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;93;84;Hazy sun and breezy;95;85;WSW;15;58%;0%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;79;64;A t-storm in spots;82;65;SSE;5;69%;59%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;110;80;Plenty of sunshine;105;78;NNW;9;9%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Turning cloudy;81;60;Showers and t-storms;83;57;SSW;7;52%;59%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;79;A t-storm in spots;89;80;ENE;12;62%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Some sun, pleasant;88;73;Nice with some sun;89;72;W;6;60%;36%;8

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;95;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;SW;7;74%;66%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;92;74;More clouds than sun;91;76;NNW;4;73%;44%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Spotty showers;55;30;Spotty showers;50;29;WNW;6;65%;89%;4

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain and a t-storm;85;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;74;SSW;5;79%;86%;5

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;67;61;Cloudy;65;61;S;10;81%;55%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;70;56;Clouds and sun, cool;66;57;NW;9;71%;44%;7

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;73;56;A t-storm in spots;76;56;ENE;3;60%;47%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;79;59;Plenty of sunshine;82;62;S;5;53%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;84;71;Sunshine and nice;84;70;S;7;70%;3%;7

Madrid, Spain;Showers and t-storms;72;55;Partly sunny, nice;77;57;WSW;7;65%;36%;8

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;82;A.M. showers, cloudy;87;81;W;14;77%;100%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;90;74;A morning shower;87;76;N;4;83%;84%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;88;80;Morning showers;93;80;WSW;7;67%;96%;6

Melbourne, Australia;More sun than clouds;59;43;Cloudy;58;44;SSW;7;78%;19%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;83;55;Some sun, pleasant;81;54;NNE;7;31%;36%;13

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;Partly sunny;89;75;SW;8;65%;30%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;78;55;Mostly sunny;79;56;NW;8;48%;3%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun, nice;85;78;Partly sunny;85;78;SSW;14;71%;63%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;A few showers;55;50;Periods of sun;58;45;E;6;56%;3%;3

Montreal, Canada;Nice with sunshine;75;51;Sunny and nice;75;53;E;5;34%;60%;9

Moscow, Russia;Sunshine and warmer;74;54;Increasing clouds;77;58;W;8;44%;7%;4

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, humid;93;85;Humid with some sun;92;86;W;8;71%;55%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;78;58;A shower;74;60;NE;8;71%;66%;9

New York, United States;Showers and t-storms;84;62;Cooler;68;54;E;15;57%;65%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;A t-storm around;83;67;A t-storm around;85;66;WNW;8;54%;42%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rather cloudy, warm;79;60;Cooler with a shower;62;46;SW;16;63%;65%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Nice with sunshine;81;60;Clouds and sun, nice;82;64;E;4;55%;2%;11

Oslo, Norway;Warm with sunshine;85;57;A t-storm in spots;86;55;SSW;5;42%;41%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Nice with sunshine;76;47;Nice with some sun;75;53;SE;12;43%;81%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;88;81;Mostly sunny, nice;87;81;E;13;73%;59%;6

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;86;77;Couple of t-storms;89;77;NW;7;82%;84%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;84;74;ENE;6;80%;74%;5

Paris, France;Sun and some clouds;76;57;Sun and some clouds;78;61;NE;7;62%;44%;8

Perth, Australia;Sunny;68;48;Mostly sunny;71;51;ENE;6;64%;3%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;88;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;75;SW;6;88%;66%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mainly cloudy;87;75;Low clouds;86;74;SE;18;79%;44%;2

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;93;75;Partly sunny;96;74;ESE;5;42%;8%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;79;61;Some sun, a t-storm;80;60;N;5;49%;57%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny and hot;91;52;Mostly sunny;84;56;NNE;6;45%;0%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Rain this afternoon;70;54;Cloudy;67;54;SSW;7;65%;44%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;69;55;Sunny and pleasant;71;56;N;8;64%;3%;11

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;86;76;A shower or two;85;75;SE;8;76%;82%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;50;43;Low clouds;52;43;NW;7;80%;27%;1

Riga, Latvia;Sunny and pleasant;77;58;A t-storm in spots;77;59;NW;7;47%;42%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;86;70;A shower or two;74;67;SW;9;78%;84%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Warm with sunshine;110;89;Sunny and very warm;111;90;N;6;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;84;58;Sun and some clouds;86;61;SW;5;52%;10%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;69;55;Partly sunny, nice;72;53;W;10;56%;11%;4

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;73;54;Sunny and nice;69;55;W;10;71%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;78;64;Showers and t-storms;80;64;ENE;5;78%;85%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;85;77;Mostly sunny;87;77;SSE;10;67%;3%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;75;65;A shower or t-storm;77;66;NNE;4;89%;81%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Downpours;76;57;Mostly sunny, nice;80;61;WNW;5;34%;9%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;61;36;Partly sunny, cool;54;36;SW;3;49%;6%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;85;75;Partly sunny, nice;86;75;SE;7;72%;44%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;70;52;Showers and t-storms;64;53;NW;7;75%;70%;4

Seattle, United States;Warmer with some sun;74;54;Cooler, p.m. showers;63;50;SSE;6;75%;96%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;88;60;Clouds and sunshine;88;64;WNW;4;39%;0%;9

Shanghai, China;Sun and some clouds;81;68;Rain and drizzle;77;70;SE;8;66%;59%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A morning t-storm;88;77;A t-storm around;90;81;SSE;7;71%;54%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;82;56;A couple of t-storms;81;58;W;6;53%;65%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;86;76;Sunshine and nice;86;77;E;9;68%;5%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun, warm;84;56;A t-storm in spots;81;54;SW;5;37%;64%;6

Sydney, Australia;Showers around;64;59;A little p.m. rain;66;56;SSW;16;66%;84%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;83;77;A p.m. t-storm;87;77;ESE;9;68%;66%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;75;55;Mostly sunny;72;55;WNW;13;47%;40%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, warm;95;62;Partly sunny, cooler;79;61;N;10;32%;11%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Couple of t-storms;73;53;Low clouds;68;53;NNE;6;66%;42%;3

Tehran, Iran;A stray t-shower;88;67;A morning t-storm;80;67;SE;8;40%;56%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;81;67;Mostly sunny;81;70;NNE;8;48%;27%;12

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;92;65;Partly sunny;88;63;E;4;52%;26%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;80;64;Clouds and sun;83;64;SE;8;54%;0%;10

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, cooler;69;58;Showers around;65;54;SW;13;81%;94%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;90;73;Mostly sunny, warm;94;74;ESE;13;38%;2%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasing clouds;89;67;Mostly cloudy, warm;91;67;NNE;12;39%;3%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Spotty showers;55;41;Clouds and sunshine;67;40;W;16;39%;25%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Low clouds may break;68;53;Spotty showers;60;47;WSW;5;67%;73%;2

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm in spots;82;62;Showers and t-storms;83;61;NNW;8;50%;64%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;75;A shower in places;93;77;NW;4;62%;73%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;A strong t-storm;78;53;Mostly sunny, warm;80;54;WNW;8;43%;3%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Thunderstorms;81;62;A t-storm in spots;82;61;NW;5;60%;42%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;55;48;A little a.m. rain;57;53;ESE;13;83%;85%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;77;A t-storm in spots;89;78;SW;7;78%;77%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;72;53;A t-storm in spots;74;52;NE;3;54%;55%;10

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather