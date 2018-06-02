Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, June 2, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;SSW;10;80%;66%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;44;31;Sunny and hot;44;31;N;12;23%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Increasing clouds;29;19;A t-storm around;29;19;W;17;49%;59%;11

Algiers, Algeria;A t-storm around;23;17;Showers around;20;15;S;13;68%;60%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A t-storm in spots;19;13;A t-storm in spots;21;13;NW;11;81%;43%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;20;10;Sunshine and nice;17;9;SSW;14;53%;33%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouding up, cooler;31;20;Inc. clouds;28;18;E;12;24%;44%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Spotty a.m. showers;23;4;Cooler;15;8;WSW;30;46%;55%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun, cool;15;7;Clouds and sun, cool;17;10;SSE;13;62%;13%;3

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;32;19;Mostly sunny;30;20;S;11;40%;4%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy with showers;16;13;A downpour;17;14;ENE;16;85%;81%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, warm;41;25;Sunny and very warm;41;25;N;11;16%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;35;23;A t-storm in spots;34;24;SSW;10;69%;45%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;29;22;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;WSW;10;77%;78%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;35;25;A t-storm or two;34;25;WSW;11;71%;81%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun, nice;23;17;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;16;NW;21;80%;94%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;35;22;Mostly cloudy;32;19;NW;13;24%;4%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;31;18;A couple of t-storms;30;18;WNW;11;60%;65%;9

Berlin, Germany;Thunderstorms;25;17;A t-storm in spots;25;16;NNW;11;68%;44%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;19;11;A shower in the a.m.;18;11;SE;11;75%;81%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Sun and clouds, nice;26;11;Partly sunny;26;11;SE;11;48%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;29;17;Showers and t-storms;28;16;N;17;61%;65%;8

Brussels, Belgium;A t-storm in spots;20;13;Partly sunny, warmer;24;13;N;7;63%;5%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;29;15;Thunderstorms;31;17;NW;9;52%;88%;10

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;30;19;Periods of sun;30;18;NNW;13;43%;44%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Increasing clouds;12;5;Periods of sun;13;8;SE;8;66%;25%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sun;31;18;Nice with some sun;30;17;NNE;9;38%;39%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sun, some clouds;27;19;Clouds and sun;27;18;SW;14;57%;0%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Nice with some sun;33;22;An afternoon shower;33;22;N;11;38%;51%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy, p.m. showers;18;11;Mostly sunny;16;7;SE;21;53%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Sun and some clouds;27;20;A t-storm in spots;29;19;SE;9;49%;64%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, humid;38;29;A stray p.m. t-storm;37;29;SW;12;60%;50%;12

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;22;17;Clearing and breezy;23;14;NW;22;56%;10%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;29;25;Showers and t-storms;28;26;WSW;15;85%;91%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;26;14;Mostly sunny, warm;27;15;WSW;10;54%;4%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;26;22;Sunny and delightful;26;21;W;9;80%;2%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;38;24;Clearing, not as hot;33;21;NE;16;37%;3%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower or two;31;22;Mostly sunny, nice;31;21;SSW;18;69%;27%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;38;30;Hot with hazy sun;41;30;ESE;14;40%;5%;12

Denver, United States;Sunny, not as warm;26;11;Clouds and sun;26;13;SW;12;36%;42%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A t-storm or two;35;28;S;9;67%;82%;9

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;34;22;Nice with some sun;31;22;SE;9;61%;12%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A heavy p.m. t-storm;20;10;Partly sunny;20;9;ESE;12;67%;22%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny and hot;34;19;Clouds and sun;31;19;NNE;11;34%;35%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun, nice;22;16;Partial sunshine;23;16;W;20;65%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;32;26;A t-storm around;34;25;SE;9;70%;64%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and delightful;25;10;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;SSE;11;36%;0%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;30;22;A t-storm in spots;29;22;E;8;78%;64%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;25;12;Periods of sun;24;13;WNW;19;39%;26%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Heavy p.m. showers;30;22;Morning showers;28;24;WNW;10;93%;87%;3

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;ESE;18;70%;70%;6

Honolulu, United States;Some sun, a shower;30;24;A shower or two;30;25;ENE;27;60%;66%;11

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;25;SW;8;59%;75%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very hot;41;26;Hazy sun, very hot;44;28;NNE;16;25%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun, nice;24;16;Sunshine, pleasant;24;14;ENE;12;59%;0%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;32;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;ESE;10;65%;54%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;38;28;Sunny and very warm;37;28;N;19;44%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;20;4;Sunny and pleasant;21;3;S;10;37%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;34;17;Sunshine, very hot;36;18;NW;17;16%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;34;29;Hazy sun and breezy;35;29;WSW;25;58%;0%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;26;18;A t-storm in spots;28;18;SSE;8;69%;59%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;43;27;Plenty of sunshine;41;26;NNW;15;9%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Turning cloudy;27;16;Showers and t-storms;28;14;SSW;10;52%;59%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;ENE;20;62%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Some sun, pleasant;31;23;Nice with some sun;32;22;W;10;60%;36%;8

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;35;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;SW;12;74%;66%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;33;23;More clouds than sun;33;24;NNW;6;73%;44%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Spotty showers;13;-1;Spotty showers;10;-1;WNW;10;65%;89%;4

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain and a t-storm;30;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;23;SSW;8;79%;86%;5

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;19;16;Cloudy;19;16;S;16;81%;55%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;21;13;Clouds and sun, cool;19;14;NW;15;71%;44%;7

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;23;13;A t-storm in spots;25;13;ENE;5;60%;47%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;26;15;Plenty of sunshine;28;16;S;9;53%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;29;22;Sunshine and nice;29;21;S;11;70%;3%;7

Madrid, Spain;Showers and t-storms;22;13;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;WSW;12;65%;36%;8

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;28;A.M. showers, cloudy;31;27;W;23;77%;100%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;32;23;A morning shower;30;25;N;7;83%;84%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;31;27;Morning showers;34;26;WSW;12;67%;96%;6

Melbourne, Australia;More sun than clouds;15;6;Cloudy;15;6;SSW;11;78%;19%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;28;13;Some sun, pleasant;27;12;NNE;11;31%;36%;13

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;Partly sunny;32;24;SW;12;65%;30%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;26;13;Mostly sunny;26;13;NW;13;48%;3%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun, nice;30;26;Partly sunny;29;26;SSW;23;71%;63%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;A few showers;13;10;Periods of sun;14;7;E;10;56%;3%;3

Montreal, Canada;Nice with sunshine;24;11;Sunny and nice;24;11;E;8;34%;60%;9

Moscow, Russia;Sunshine and warmer;23;12;Increasing clouds;25;15;W;13;44%;7%;4

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, humid;34;30;Humid with some sun;33;30;W;14;71%;55%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;25;15;A shower;24;15;NE;13;71%;66%;9

New York, United States;Showers and t-storms;29;17;Cooler;20;12;E;24;57%;65%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;A t-storm around;28;19;A t-storm around;30;19;WNW;13;54%;42%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rather cloudy, warm;26;16;Cooler with a shower;17;8;SW;26;63%;65%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Nice with sunshine;27;16;Clouds and sun, nice;28;18;E;7;55%;2%;11

Oslo, Norway;Warm with sunshine;29;14;A t-storm in spots;30;13;SSW;8;42%;41%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Nice with sunshine;25;9;Nice with some sun;24;11;SE;20;43%;81%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;31;27;Mostly sunny, nice;31;27;E;21;73%;59%;6

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;30;25;Couple of t-storms;31;25;NW;11;82%;84%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;ENE;9;80%;74%;5

Paris, France;Sun and some clouds;24;14;Sun and some clouds;26;16;NE;11;62%;44%;8

Perth, Australia;Sunny;20;9;Mostly sunny;22;11;ENE;9;64%;3%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;24;SW;9;88%;66%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mainly cloudy;30;24;Low clouds;30;23;SE;29;79%;44%;2

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;24;Partly sunny;36;23;ESE;8;42%;8%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;26;16;Some sun, a t-storm;27;16;N;9;49%;57%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny and hot;33;11;Mostly sunny;29;13;NNE;10;45%;0%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Rain this afternoon;21;12;Cloudy;20;12;SSW;10;65%;44%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;20;13;Sunny and pleasant;22;13;N;13;64%;3%;11

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;30;24;A shower or two;29;24;SE;13;76%;82%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;10;6;Low clouds;11;6;NW;12;80%;27%;1

Riga, Latvia;Sunny and pleasant;25;14;A t-storm in spots;25;15;NW;11;47%;42%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;21;A shower or two;23;19;SW;15;78%;84%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Warm with sunshine;43;32;Sunny and very warm;44;32;N;9;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;29;15;Sun and some clouds;30;16;SW;8;52%;10%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;21;13;Partly sunny, nice;22;12;W;16;56%;11%;4

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;23;12;Sunny and nice;20;13;W;16;71%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;26;18;Showers and t-storms;26;18;ENE;8;78%;85%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;30;25;Mostly sunny;31;25;SSE;16;67%;3%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;24;18;A shower or t-storm;25;19;NNE;7;89%;81%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Downpours;25;14;Mostly sunny, nice;27;16;WNW;8;34%;9%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;16;2;Partly sunny, cool;12;2;SW;5;49%;6%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;24;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;SE;11;72%;44%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;21;11;Showers and t-storms;18;12;NW;11;75%;70%;4

Seattle, United States;Warmer with some sun;23;12;Cooler, p.m. showers;17;10;SSE;9;75%;96%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;31;15;Clouds and sunshine;31;18;WNW;6;39%;0%;9

Shanghai, China;Sun and some clouds;27;20;Rain and drizzle;25;21;SE;13;66%;59%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A morning t-storm;31;25;A t-storm around;32;27;SSE;12;71%;54%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;28;13;A couple of t-storms;27;14;W;10;53%;65%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;30;25;Sunshine and nice;30;25;E;15;68%;5%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun, warm;29;13;A t-storm in spots;27;12;SW;9;37%;64%;6

Sydney, Australia;Showers around;18;15;A little p.m. rain;19;13;SSW;26;66%;84%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;28;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;ESE;15;68%;66%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;24;13;Mostly sunny;22;13;WNW;21;47%;40%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, warm;35;17;Partly sunny, cooler;26;16;N;16;32%;11%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Couple of t-storms;23;11;Low clouds;20;12;NNE;10;66%;42%;3

Tehran, Iran;A stray t-shower;31;20;A morning t-storm;26;19;SE;12;40%;56%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;27;20;Mostly sunny;27;21;NNE;13;48%;27%;12

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;33;19;Partly sunny;31;17;E;7;52%;26%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;27;18;Clouds and sun;28;18;SE;12;54%;0%;10

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, cooler;20;14;Showers around;18;12;SW;20;81%;94%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;32;23;Mostly sunny, warm;34;23;ESE;21;38%;2%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasing clouds;31;20;Mostly cloudy, warm;33;19;NNE;19;39%;3%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Spotty showers;13;5;Clouds and sunshine;19;4;W;26;39%;25%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Low clouds may break;20;12;Spotty showers;16;8;WSW;8;67%;73%;2

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm in spots;28;17;Showers and t-storms;28;16;NNW;12;50%;64%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;A shower in places;34;25;NW;7;62%;73%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;A strong t-storm;26;12;Mostly sunny, warm;27;12;WNW;13;43%;3%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Thunderstorms;27;16;A t-storm in spots;28;16;NW;9;60%;42%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;13;9;A little a.m. rain;14;12;ESE;21;83%;85%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SW;11;78%;77%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;22;12;A t-storm in spots;23;11;NE;5;54%;55%;10

