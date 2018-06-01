Justin Timberlake to perform in Taiwan next year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Pop star Justin Timberlake, Japanese singer Hikaru Utada (宇多田光) and Japanese pop rock band Mr. Children are expected to give their first-ever concerts in Taiwan next year, according to the Apple Daily.

The stars’ names featured on a list of performers likely to appear at the Taipei Arena in 2019, but the precise dates had not been confirmed yet, though the concerts should take place during the first half of the year.

Timberlake first made his name with the boy band ‘N Sync before engaging in a solo career, which also took him to acting in movies like “The Social Network” about Facebook and the scifi film “In Time.” He became one of the most popular singers around the world, as a performer in concerts and on TV, and won numerous awards as well as making the Time Magazine list of the most influential people.

After an incident during the 2004 Superbowl broadcast, during which he ripped off co-performer Janet Jackson’s dress and accidentally exposed her breast, he coined the phrase “wardrobe malfunction.”

His latest song and album are “Man of the Woods,” whose video also features his wife, Hollywood actress Jessica Biel.

New York-born Utada appeared on the scene with her hit single “Automatic” in 1999, with the Japanese-language album “First Love” becoming the best-selling album of all time in Japan.

During her career, she switched several times between English and Japanese material, and between the U.S. and Japan. 2018 marks a relaunch of her career, with a new album and a return to concerts.

Another Japanese act, pop rock band Mr. Children, was formed 28 years ago and broke records in the 1990s for their number of No.1 singles and albums. They boast of being one of Japan’s strongest concert acts.

While for the foreign acts, it will be their first-ever concerts in Taiwan, local stars Leehom Wang (王力宏) and Cheer Chen (陳綺貞) are also on the list for next year, the Apple Daily reported.