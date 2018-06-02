Designer of Taiwan's Tang Prize certificates inspired by poet Robert Frost

TAIPEI (CNA) - Irma Boom, designer of this year's Tang Prize certificates, said Saturday that she was inspired by American poet Robert Frost in the creation of her work, through which she tries to explore new frontiers, thereby paying homage to the spirit embodied by Tang Prize winners.

The certificates are folded in a special way to create eye-catching lines that form vibrant color blocks, which symbolize the ground-breaking ideas of the laureates, said the Dutch book designer.

Boom said her work was inspired by Frost's poem "The Road Not Taken," best known for its punch line, "Two roads diverged in a wood, and I -, I took the one less traveled by, And that has made all the difference."

The winners did not take the easy and obvious path in their fields of sustainable development, biopharmaceutical science, Sinology, and the rule of law - on their way to scaling new academic heights, she said.

Boom said she also integrates Dutch design elements into her work, notably the use of bright colors. In the certificates, she uses red, green, yellow and blue, with a white background.

At the event to introduce the certificates, Dutch representative Guy Wittich said he hoped the design could symbolize ties between Taiwan and the Netherlands and contribute to their vision for a better society.

The winners of the third Tang Prize will be announced from June 18-21.

An awards ceremony will be held Sept. 21, and the laureates will give a series of lectures at universities around Taiwan from Sept. 25-27.

The biennial award was established by Taiwanese entrepreneur Samuel Yin in 2012 to complement to the Nobel Prize. The first Tang Prize award ceremony was held in 2014. (By Lee Hsin-Yin)