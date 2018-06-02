Pitchpersons wanted: promote 10 of Taiwan's islands and earn NT$35,000!

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As part of the “Year of Bay Tourism” initiative, the Tourism Bureau is offering a much-coveted job – promoting ten selected islands of Taiwan and getting paid NT$5,000 (US$167) a day for a week!

The campaign, titled “Show your island,” seeks to introduce the characteristics of Taiwan’s marine culture to the world through blogs or vlogs by individuals who can discover the unknown beauty and specialties of Taiwan’s outlying islands, according to the Tourism Bureau.

The ten islands in the spotlight are Guishan Island (龜山島), Green Island (綠島), Orchid Island (蘭嶼), Xiaoliuqiu (小琉球), Qimei (七美), Xiyu (漁翁島or西嶼), Jibei Island (吉貝), Lieyu (烈嶼or小金門), Dongju (東莒島), and Beigan (北竿).

Individuals interested in becoming one of the ten pitchpersons for the islands must meet the following criteria: Taiwanese aged 20 or older, or foreign visitors currently staying in Taiwan with a valid visa.

To win the title, they must submit a 60-second long video featuring a self-introduction, as well as their motivation and methods to promote the islands – with a dose of creativity. Submissions are accepted between 10 a.m. June 1 and noon June 24. Winners will be determined through a two-phase selection, including an online vote and evaluation by a panel of judges, and announced on July 17 on the event website.

Those emerging as winners will be designated with a specific island for which they will have to provide a blog (containing 20 photos) and a video clip with 30 seconds in length everyday for a week in promotional efforts.

Visit “2018 Show your island—Explore Taiwan 10+ Islands” to learn more about the competition!