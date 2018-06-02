EPA signs 'green agreement' with industry groups to push forward with the circular economy in Taipei, Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The agreements to promote the circular economy was signed with the "Sea Waste Plastics Circular Economy Alliance", "Green Electronic Resources Alliance" and "Taiwan Construction Resource Circulation Alliance" yesterday in Taipei.

The agreements set out a plan for all parties to work together and to promote the circular economy.

The circular economy is a concept in which waste within an economy is minimized through product redesign and more efficient use of inputs.

The Taiwan government hopes for the implementation of the circular economy can led to more sustainable development and new growth opportunities.

After signing the agreements, the Environmental Protection Agency said that the agreements are emblematic of the government's commitment to a more environmentally conscious economy.

The agreements are inspired by the 2017 Dutch "Green Deal" which is a reform agenda to support businesses move towards a more efficient economy with a view to totally transform the economy to a circular economy by 2050.