Police fire on funeral of Kashmir man killed by troops

By  Associated Press
2018/06/02 16:55

Kashmiri men left, carry body of Qaiser Amin Bhat, amid tear gas smoke fired by Indian police men after they stopped the funeral procession in Srinaga

Indian police man takes cover from stones and bricks thrown at him by Kashmiri protester behind an armored vehicle after they stopped the funeral proc

Kashmiri protesters throws back exploded tear gas shell fired by Indian police men after the funeral procession of Qaiser Amin Bhat, was stopped by In

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Government forces in Indian-controlled Kashmir have fired shotgun pellets and tear gas at hundreds of mourners during a funeral march for a man killed when he was run over by a paramilitary vehicle during a protest.

The mourners were marching with the man's body to a graveyard in Srinagar on Saturday when police and soldiers used force to stop them. Police said the marchers were defying a curfew order.

Residents say youths from the funeral regrouped in the winding streets of the city's downtown and threw stones at troops.

The man was critically injured Friday and died overnight in a hospital after a paramilitary armored vehicle crushed at least two men during an anti-India protest.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan but claimed by the both in its entirety.