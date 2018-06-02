  1. Home
Accused drug dealer uses fake journalist credentials to hide activities in Northern Taiwan

Police dumbfounded by scheme to avoid suspicion

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/02 17:02

Taiwan police patrol vehicle

An image of a Taiwan police patrol car (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A 40-year-old man with the surname Wu (吳) was arrested this week in Longtan District, Taoyuan on charges relating to drug distribution. As the man's property was being searched, police found fake press credentials posted on the man's vehicle.

The fake press credentials were handmade and suggest that the man is a reporter. The fake papers were conceived in an effort to hide the man's activities and dissuade searching of his vehicle by police.  

Officers were shocked and in disbelief over the nature and execution of Wu's scheme.

He was arrested after a lengthy police investigation which began after an anonymous tip-off late last year. Police allege that Wu has previous drug-related convictions and has been in hiding in recent times.

Wu was arrested earlier this week alongside a female associate with the surname Li (李). During the arrest methamphetamine, cannabis, scales, cash, and multiple phones were seized.
