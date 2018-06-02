Houlong, Western Taiwan invites you to Watermelon Party

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Houlong Township Office has formally invited you to the the "Watermelon Music Party" on June 9 at the Hakka Round House in Houlong, Miaoli County.

The "Watermelon Music Party" will include open-air performances, watermelon games, and over 70 market stalls. You will also have the opportunity for all you can eat watermelon.

The open-air performances will include folk music, multiple dance troupes, children-specific performances, school choirs, and plays.

In a press conference yesterday, Houlong Mayor Chu Chiu-lung (朱秋隆) said that the annual watermelon festival had increased in popularity over the past few years. Chu personality invited us all to see why Japanese Emperor Hirohito loved the "king of fruits."

2018 is reportedly a great year for Taiwanese watermelon with the fruit characterized as especially crunchy, juicy and sweet.