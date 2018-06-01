Tropical Storm Ewiniar will bring rain to Southern and Eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A tropical depression expected to turn into Tropical Storm Ewiniar Sunday is expected to end fears of a drought in Southern and Eastern Taiwan, even though it will not directly hit the island.

The low-pressure area over the South China Sea turned into a depression at 8 a.m. Saturday, and is forecast to be upgraded to a full-blown tropical storm on Sunday, the Liberty Times reported.

If it maintains its course and speed, Ewiniar will eventually reach the Chinese island of Hainan. While it was not expected to head for Taiwan, the weather on the east coast and in the south would be affected, experts said.

For those parts of Taiwan, the rain from the storm could actually spell relief rather than disaster, as there had been fears of a drought following the near-absence of the plum rain season.

The fourth tropical storm of the year, named after a storm god on the Micronesian island of Chuuk, will start causing rain in Taiwan on Tuesday, though the extent of the showers remains to be determined, the Central Weather Bureau said.

However, a fifth storm would not be far behind, with Maliksi taking shape on Monday or Tuesday, but without any clear indication yet of its direction and size, according to the Liberty Times.