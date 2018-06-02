Taiwanese quilt artist brings breathtaking ‘fabric paintings’ to exhibition in Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Visitors at the first Quilt Time Festival in Yokohama, Japan, gazed in awe at the painting-like, mosaic works by Taiwanese quilt artist Danny Amazonas (劉棟).

Taking place between May 5 and June 2, the exhibition featured 160 booths with works by more than 60 quilt artists from around the world including France and Hungary, reported Central News Agency.

According to the report, visitors were so enchanted with the 30 pieces of art presented by the Taiwanese quilter that they often spent a long time appreciating the works from distances both up close and far away while exclaiming, “This is amazing, almost like a drawing!”

Danny Amazonas, who enjoys employing fragments of floral fabric as his favorite medium, manages to create a unique style of quilt art fusing photography and mosaic crafts. His ingenious assemblage of cloth and mastery of color combination renders his patchwork in a fashion as if inspired by Neo-impressionism.

Unlike the traditional Japanese approach to quilt art, which usually involves stitchery of carefully measured and cut fabric, Danny’s works are characterized by unorthodox freehand patchwork as well as the technique of shading to add depth and dimension into his “fabric paintings,” CNA reported.

Danny Amazonas, born in Pingtung County of Taiwan, relocated to Brazil in 1960. He went on to study at the School of Visual Arts in New York in 1968 and now lives in Kaohsiung.

Visit the artist’s Facebook page to see more awe-inspiring works.

Works of quilt art by Danny Amazonas (Photos by CNA)