Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|002
|000—2
|7
|0
|Detroit
|040
|000
|10x—5
|11
|0
J.Garcia, D.Barnes (2), Biagini (4), Clippard (7), Axford (8) and Martin; Hardy, Farmer (7), Barbato (8), Lewicki (8), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Hardy 2-0. L_J.Garcia 2-4. Sv_Greene (14). HRs_Detroit, Castellanos (6).
___
|New York
|001
|011
|100—4
|12
|0
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|000—1
|5
|0
Gray, Green (7), Betances (8), A.Chapman (9) and Romine; Cashner, Scott (7), Bleier (8), Wright Jr. (9) and Sisco. W_Gray 4-4. L_Cashner 2-7. Sv_A.Chapman (13). HRs_New York, Judge (16). Baltimore, Machado (17).
___
|Cleveland
|002
|002
|000—4
|7
|0
|Minnesota
|310
|200
|10x—7
|9
|0
Carrasco, Beliveau (4), Ramirez (5), Tomlin (7) and Gomes; Berrios, Hildenberger (7), Duke (8), Rodney (9) and Wilson. W_Berrios 6-5. L_Carrasco 6-4. Sv_Rodney (12). HRs_Cleveland, Encarnacion (14). Minnesota, Escobar 2 (10).
___
|Oakland
|017
|001
|007—16
|16
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|8
|0
Montas, Pagan (9) and Lucroy; Kennedy, Barlow (4), Flynn (7), Adam (9) and S.Perez, Butera. W_Montas 2-0. L_Kennedy 1-6. HRs_Oakland, Olson 2 (11), Fowler 2 (3).
___
|Boston
|010
|200
|000—3
|7
|0
|Houston
|202
|000
|03x—7
|12
|0
Sale, M.Barnes (7), J.Kelly (8), Johnson (8) and Leon; Cole, Devenski (8), Peacock (9) and Stassi. W_Cole 6-1. L_Sale 5-3. HRs_Boston, Moreland (9), Martinez (19). Houston, Correa (10), Springer (12), Gattis (8).
___
|Texas
|000
|000
|000—0
|8
|0
|Los Angeles
|222
|000
|00x—6
|11
|0
Colon, Chavez (4) and C.Perez; Barria, Alvarez (7), Bedrosian (8), Drake (9), Parker (9) and Maldonado. W_Barria 5-1. L_Colon 2-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Kinsler (4), Pujols (8).
___
|Tampa Bay
|000
|020
|001
|000
|0—3
|11
|0
|Seattle
|001
|200
|000
|000
|1—4
|11
|0
Romo, Pruitt (2), Venters (7), Font (8), Alvarado (9), Roe (10), Andriese (12) and Ramos; Leake, Colome (8), Diaz (9), Nicasio (10), Altavilla (11), Elias (12) and Freitas, Zunino. W_Elias 1-0. L_Andriese 1-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Field (6), Gomez (7). Seattle, Haniger (12).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|201
|000
|000—3
|5
|1
|Chicago
|003
|003
|20x—8
|11
|0
C.Anderson, Logan (6), Albers (6), Jennings (7), J.Barnes (8) and Pina; Santiago, Volstad (4), Avilan (6), Soria (7), Rondon (8), N.Jones (9) and Narvaez. W_Avilan 2-0. L_C.Anderson 4-4. HRs_Milwaukee, Braun (6).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|40x—4
|9
|0
Strasburg, Collins (8), Madson (8) and Severino; Foltynewicz and Suzuki. W_Foltynewicz 5-3. L_Strasburg 6-5. HRs_Atlanta, Swanson (4).
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|331—7
|17
|0
|New York
|002
|000
|020—4
|6
|0
Chatwood, R.Rosario (6), Strop (8), Duensing (8), Cishek (8), Morrow (9) and Gimenez, Contreras; Wheeler, Sewald (7), T.Peterson (8), Familia (9) and Mesoraco. W_R.Rosario 2-0. L_Sewald 0-4. Sv_Morrow (14). HRs_Chicago, Schwarber (11). New York, Nimmo (7).
___
|Pittsburgh
|001
|010
|020—4
|9
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|1
Taillon, E.Santana (9) and Cervelli; Mikolas, Tuivailala (7), Mayers (8), Cecil (9) and Pena, C.Kelly. W_Taillon 3-4. L_Mikolas 6-1.
___
|Los Angeles
|200
|304
|002—11
|12
|0
|Colorado
|130
|110
|101—
|8
|13
|0
Alexander, De.Santana (2), Goeddel (6), Y.Garcia (7), Cingrani (8), Jansen (8) and A.Barnes; T.Anderson, Pounders (6), Oberg (6), Dunn (7), B.Shaw (8), Rusin (9) and Iannetta. W_De.Santana 1-0. L_Pounders 0-1. Sv_Jansen (13). HRs_Los Angeles, Puig (6), Taylor (8), Kemp (8). Colorado, Arenado (12).
___
|Miami
|000
|000
|100—1
|8
|1
|Arizona
|122
|030
|01x—9
|11
|1
E.Hernandez, J.Garcia (4), Guerrero (7), Ziegler (8) and Realmuto, Holaday; Buchholz, De La Rosa (8), Salas (9) and Murphy. W_Buchholz 1-1. L_E.Hernandez 0-3. HRs_Arizona, Marte 2 (3), Peralta (8), Descalso (7), Lamb (2), Murphy (8).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|1
|San Francisco
|110
|100
|10x—4
|9
|0
Pivetta, Leiter Jr. (5), Neris (7), Arano (8) and Knapp; Stratton, Watson (7), S.Dyson (8), Strickland (9) and Posey. W_Stratton 7-3. L_Pivetta 4-4.
___
|Cincinnati
|001
|310
|200—7
|8
|0
|San Diego
|000
|000
|002—2
|7
|2
Mahle, Lorenzen (6) and Barnhart; Lockett, Erlin (4), Mitchell (6) and Lopez. W_Mahle 4-6. L_Lockett 0-1. Sv_Lorenzen (1). HRs_Cincinnati, Gennett (11).