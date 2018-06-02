Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Toronto 000 002 000—2 7 0 Detroit 040 000 10x—5 11 0

J.Garcia, D.Barnes (2), Biagini (4), Clippard (7), Axford (8) and Martin; Hardy, Farmer (7), Barbato (8), Lewicki (8), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Hardy 2-0. L_J.Garcia 2-4. Sv_Greene (14). HRs_Detroit, Castellanos (6).

___

New York 001 011 100—4 12 0 Baltimore 100 000 000—1 5 0

Gray, Green (7), Betances (8), A.Chapman (9) and Romine; Cashner, Scott (7), Bleier (8), Wright Jr. (9) and Sisco. W_Gray 4-4. L_Cashner 2-7. Sv_A.Chapman (13). HRs_New York, Judge (16). Baltimore, Machado (17).

___

Cleveland 002 002 000—4 7 0 Minnesota 310 200 10x—7 9 0

Carrasco, Beliveau (4), Ramirez (5), Tomlin (7) and Gomes; Berrios, Hildenberger (7), Duke (8), Rodney (9) and Wilson. W_Berrios 6-5. L_Carrasco 6-4. Sv_Rodney (12). HRs_Cleveland, Encarnacion (14). Minnesota, Escobar 2 (10).

___

Oakland 017 001 007—16 16 0 Kansas City 000 000 000— 0 8 0

Montas, Pagan (9) and Lucroy; Kennedy, Barlow (4), Flynn (7), Adam (9) and S.Perez, Butera. W_Montas 2-0. L_Kennedy 1-6. HRs_Oakland, Olson 2 (11), Fowler 2 (3).

___

Boston 010 200 000—3 7 0 Houston 202 000 03x—7 12 0

Sale, M.Barnes (7), J.Kelly (8), Johnson (8) and Leon; Cole, Devenski (8), Peacock (9) and Stassi. W_Cole 6-1. L_Sale 5-3. HRs_Boston, Moreland (9), Martinez (19). Houston, Correa (10), Springer (12), Gattis (8).

___

Texas 000 000 000—0 8 0 Los Angeles 222 000 00x—6 11 0

Colon, Chavez (4) and C.Perez; Barria, Alvarez (7), Bedrosian (8), Drake (9), Parker (9) and Maldonado. W_Barria 5-1. L_Colon 2-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Kinsler (4), Pujols (8).

___

Tampa Bay 000 020 001 000 0—3 11 0 Seattle 001 200 000 000 1—4 11 0

(13 innings)

Romo, Pruitt (2), Venters (7), Font (8), Alvarado (9), Roe (10), Andriese (12) and Ramos; Leake, Colome (8), Diaz (9), Nicasio (10), Altavilla (11), Elias (12) and Freitas, Zunino. W_Elias 1-0. L_Andriese 1-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Field (6), Gomez (7). Seattle, Haniger (12).

___

INTERLEAGUE Milwaukee 201 000 000—3 5 1 Chicago 003 003 20x—8 11 0

C.Anderson, Logan (6), Albers (6), Jennings (7), J.Barnes (8) and Pina; Santiago, Volstad (4), Avilan (6), Soria (7), Rondon (8), N.Jones (9) and Narvaez. W_Avilan 2-0. L_C.Anderson 4-4. HRs_Milwaukee, Braun (6).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Washington 000 000 000—0 2 1 Atlanta 000 000 40x—4 9 0

Strasburg, Collins (8), Madson (8) and Severino; Foltynewicz and Suzuki. W_Foltynewicz 5-3. L_Strasburg 6-5. HRs_Atlanta, Swanson (4).

___

Chicago 000 000 331—7 17 0 New York 002 000 020—4 6 0

Chatwood, R.Rosario (6), Strop (8), Duensing (8), Cishek (8), Morrow (9) and Gimenez, Contreras; Wheeler, Sewald (7), T.Peterson (8), Familia (9) and Mesoraco. W_R.Rosario 2-0. L_Sewald 0-4. Sv_Morrow (14). HRs_Chicago, Schwarber (11). New York, Nimmo (7).

___

Pittsburgh 001 010 020—4 9 0 St. Louis 000 000 000—0 4 1

Taillon, E.Santana (9) and Cervelli; Mikolas, Tuivailala (7), Mayers (8), Cecil (9) and Pena, C.Kelly. W_Taillon 3-4. L_Mikolas 6-1.

___

Los Angeles 200 304 002—11 12 0 Colorado 130 110 101— 8 13 0

Alexander, De.Santana (2), Goeddel (6), Y.Garcia (7), Cingrani (8), Jansen (8) and A.Barnes; T.Anderson, Pounders (6), Oberg (6), Dunn (7), B.Shaw (8), Rusin (9) and Iannetta. W_De.Santana 1-0. L_Pounders 0-1. Sv_Jansen (13). HRs_Los Angeles, Puig (6), Taylor (8), Kemp (8). Colorado, Arenado (12).

___

Miami 000 000 100—1 8 1 Arizona 122 030 01x—9 11 1

E.Hernandez, J.Garcia (4), Guerrero (7), Ziegler (8) and Realmuto, Holaday; Buchholz, De La Rosa (8), Salas (9) and Murphy. W_Buchholz 1-1. L_E.Hernandez 0-3. HRs_Arizona, Marte 2 (3), Peralta (8), Descalso (7), Lamb (2), Murphy (8).

___

Philadelphia 000 000 000—0 6 1 San Francisco 110 100 10x—4 9 0

Pivetta, Leiter Jr. (5), Neris (7), Arano (8) and Knapp; Stratton, Watson (7), S.Dyson (8), Strickland (9) and Posey. W_Stratton 7-3. L_Pivetta 4-4.

___

Cincinnati 001 310 200—7 8 0 San Diego 000 000 002—2 7 2

Mahle, Lorenzen (6) and Barnhart; Lockett, Erlin (4), Mitchell (6) and Lopez. W_Mahle 4-6. L_Lockett 0-1. Sv_Lorenzen (1). HRs_Cincinnati, Gennett (11).