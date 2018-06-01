Taiwan sports broadcaster schedules euthanasia in Switzerland for next week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Retired sports news anchor Frank Fu (傅達仁) has scheduled his euthanasia in Switzerland for some time next week, the Apple Daily reported.

Fu, 84, was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer and last year was given only a few more months to live. He joined the Swiss organization “Dignitas” but after a visit last November he reportedly canceled his decision in order to spend more time with his son.

Following the young man’s wedding, Fu returned to Switzerland on May 30, the Apple Daily reported Saturday. The euthanasia will take place at 11 a.m. either on Tuesday June 5 or Wednesday June 6 or Thursday June 7, with the precise location to be kept confidential. Fu said he respected a rule by Dignitas not to allow media to be present.

However, since arriving in the European country, he reportedly fell and broke some bones, necessitating extra hospital care, the Apple Daily reported.

Fu reportedly spent NT$3 million (US$100,500) in savings on the procedure, including plane tickets for his relatives, while he wrote his plea on Facebook for human rights, and for the right to choose.

The veteran sports broadcaster reportedly gave up on medical treatment for the cancer, but for 45 cc of painkillers three times a day, the Apple Daily quoted him as saying.