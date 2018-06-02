Taiwanese companies clean up at Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – 8 Taiwanese companies won 12 trophies at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards in Manila, the Philippines yesterday evening.
The awards are organized by Enterprise Asia, a prominent NGO and have become a leading corporate social responsibility award in Asia. The awards recognize Asian businesses for demonstrating responsible and sustainable business practices.
A summary of awards won by Taiwanese companies and leaders is as follows:
- Responsible Business Leader Award:
- Huan Nan-chou (黃男州), CEO of E.SUN Commercial Bank
- Community Development Training Award:
- CTBC Bank Anti-drug Educational Foundation
- E.SUN Commercial Bank
- Taipei Fubon Life Insurance
- Taiwan Power Company
- Human Resources Investment Award:
- Cathay Financial Holdings
- E.SUN Commercial Bank
- Health Promotion Award:
- Taiwan Life Insurance
- T Star Telecom
- Realtek Semiconductor Corporation
- Green Leadership Award:
- Asia Cement Corporation
- Corporate Governance Award:
- Cathay Financial Holdings.
A total of 51 trophies were awarded to Asian businesses and leaders on the night. The winners were selected according to their leadership in integrating ethical values, people-first policies and environmental awareness.