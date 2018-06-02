  1. Home
Taiwanese companies clean up at Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards

Taiwanese companies win second highest total award tally in Manila

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/02 14:24

Wang Zhuo-chun (王卓鈞), middle, Chairman of CTBC’s Anti-Drug Education Foundation receiving award. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – 8 Taiwanese companies won 12 trophies at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards in Manila, the Philippines yesterday evening.

The awards are organized by Enterprise Asia, a prominent NGO and have become a leading corporate social responsibility award in Asia. The awards recognize Asian businesses for demonstrating responsible and sustainable business practices.

A summary of awards won by Taiwanese companies and leaders is as follows:

  • Responsible Business Leader Award:
    • Huan Nan-chou (黃男州), CEO of E.SUN Commercial Bank
       
  • Community Development Training Award:
    • CTBC Bank Anti-drug Educational Foundation
    • E.SUN Commercial Bank
    • Taipei Fubon Life Insurance
    • Taiwan Power Company
       
  • Human Resources Investment Award:
    • Cathay Financial Holdings
    • E.SUN Commercial Bank
       
  • Health Promotion Award:
    • Taiwan Life Insurance
    • T Star Telecom
    • Realtek Semiconductor Corporation
       
  • Green Leadership Award:
    • Asia Cement Corporation
  • Corporate Governance Award:
    • Cathay Financial Holdings.

A total of 51 trophies were awarded to Asian businesses and leaders on the night. The winners were selected according to their leadership in integrating ethical values, people-first policies and environmental awareness. 
Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards