Taiwanese companies clean up at Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – 8 Taiwanese companies won 12 trophies at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards in Manila, the Philippines yesterday evening.

The awards are organized by Enterprise Asia, a prominent NGO and have become a leading corporate social responsibility award in Asia. The awards recognize Asian businesses for demonstrating responsible and sustainable business practices.

A summary of awards won by Taiwanese companies and leaders is as follows:

Responsible Business Leader Award: Huan Nan-chou (黃男州), CEO of E.SUN Commercial Bank



Community Development Training Award: CTBC Bank Anti-drug Educational Foundation E.SUN Commercial Bank Taipei Fubon Life Insurance Taiwan Power Company



Human Resources Investment Award: Cathay Financial Holdings E.SUN Commercial Bank



Health Promotion Award: Taiwan Life Insurance T Star Telecom Realtek Semiconductor Corporation



Green Leadership Award: Asia Cement Corporation

Corporate Governance Award: Cathay Financial Holdings.



A total of 51 trophies were awarded to Asian businesses and leaders on the night. The winners were selected according to their leadership in integrating ethical values, people-first policies and environmental awareness.